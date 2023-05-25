The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Senior Constable Emma Frizzell admits police 'confused' about when to charge suspects in ACT

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 25 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Constable Emma Frizzell arrives at the inquiry on Thursday. Picture by Karleen Minney
Senior Constable Emma Frizzell arrives at the inquiry on Thursday. Picture by Karleen Minney

An investigator heavily involved in the Bruce Lehrmann case has admitted there is "confusion" among police officers in terms of when a suspect should be charged in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.