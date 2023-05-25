Nick Cotric could get honorary status as a forward, with the Canberra Raiders big boppers backing the winger to do a job in the middle if needed.
But the Raiders middles were ready to take on the responsibility of big minutes against second-placed South Sydney at Homebush on Saturday.
Cotric was named on the bench for the clash for his first NRL game back from a hamstring injury, having played NSW Cup last weekend.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has named Cotric as cover for the the outside backs, on a bench that also contained hooker Tom Starling, and props Emre Guler and Ata Mariota.
It meant the Raiders will only have two middle forwards on the bench rather than the usual three - although Stuart has used both hookers Starling and Zac Woolford on the field at the same time with one of them playing lock in the past.
But Canberra prop Pasami Saulo said Cotric, at 1.85 metres tall and 98 kilograms, would be big enough to do a job in the middle if called upon.
Cotric has played almost all of his 135 NRL games on the wing, with a few at fullback and centre as well.
"I know Nicky will come on and bring that energy that we need and do whatever he does best for the team," Saulo said.
"Definitely [he could play in the middle]. He's pretty much built like a front-rower, runs like a front-rower. He's just going to play his heart out."
With one less middle on the bench, the Raiders forwards were preparing themselves for bigger minutes on the field.
Guler (42 minutes), Joe Tapine (46) and Josh Papali'i (45) have all been averaging more than 40 minutes per game already, while they'll lose Corey Horsburgh's (67) big workload since he moved to lock six games ago.
Horsburgh's shifted to the second row to cover the loss of co-captain Elliott Whitehead (suspension, pectoral injury), opening the door for Pasami Saulo and Ata Mariota to take on bigger roles.
Saulo (29) will start, while Mariota (15) will come off the bench.
Guler said it was up to all of the forwards to help cover the absence of not only Whitehead, but Hudson Young (State of Origin) as well.
"We're going to have to lean on everyone this week and get everyone to go up a gear and perform on the weekend with those two boys missing," he said.
Guler came through the Souths junior system before joining the Green Machine to make his NRL debut in 2018.
He said while it was a long time ago since he played in their junior ranks, it was still a game where he had added incentive.
Guler's coming up against a forward pack including Tevita Tatola, ex-Raider Liam Knight and Latrell Mitchell's brother Shaq - albeit missing captain and lock Cameron Murray, who is in NSW camp with Young.
He said Souths were in the top four for a reason and said they would still be a dangerous team without fullback Latrell Mitchell.
"I know it was a long time ago, but I think it's something that's pretty special to me," Guler said.
"It's the club that I started at so it's always a game I try to lift a bit more for and go that extra step."
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush, 7.35pm.
Rabbitohs team: 1. Blake Taaffe, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Isaiah Tass, 4. Campbell Graham, 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker, 7. Lachlan Ilias, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Hame Sele, 11. Michael Chee Kam, 12. Jacob Host, 13. Liam Knight. Interchange: 14. Jed Cartwright, 15. Tallis Duncan, 16. Shaq Mitchell, 17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita. Reserves: 18. Richard Kennar, 19. Tyrone Munro, 20. Peter Mamouzelos, 21, Keaon Koloamatangi, 22. Dean Hawkins.
Raiders team: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Matthew Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Corey Harawira-Naera, 12. Corey Horsburgh, 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Harley Smith-Shields, 22. Peter Hola.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
