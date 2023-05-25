Politicians and VIPs will be ferried around in BMW electric vehicles from mid-year following a decision by COMCAR to replace its existing fossil fuel-powered fleet.
COMCAR has selected the BMW iX40 and iX50 electric-powered sport utility vehicles following a lengthy assessment process that has involved assessment of the EV offerings of 40 different car makers.
In a statement, COMCAR said the vehicles will be used to "carry out all aspects of COMCAR's operations, including general transport of parliamentarians and other clients, the parliamentary shuttle and VIP/Guest of Government visits and major events".
The government transport service provider has not specified how many BMW EVs it will purchase, but its current fleet includes 92 leased BMW 620d diesel-powered sedans and 45 Toyota Camry Hybrid cars.
The iX40 retails for about $147,000 and the longer-range iX50 for about $193,000.
According to drive.com, the BMW iX40 "drives and rides like a truly luxurious car, and it pampers occupants like none of its rivals".
COMCAR said the new EVs would enter service from mid-year, with the full transition to be completed by mid-2024.
COMCAR whittled down an initial list of 40 car models to 14 vehicles for preliminary physical assessment.
Of these, nine models were selected to be put through their paces on a closed circuit track and on the open road. In addition to the BMW vehicles, other models assessed included Polestar 2, Genesis GV60 and GV70, Kia EV6, Tesla Model 3 and Model Y and Hyundai's Ioniq 5.
The agency said it assessed the vehicles for battery consumption, charging capabilities, vehicle handling and maneuverability, comfort, ease of access, carrying capacity and potential integration with COMCAR's Automated Resource System.
"The overall assessment identified the BMW iX40 as the only vehicle that is suitable for all aspects of COMCAR's operations," the agency said, adding that a small number of BMW iX50s, which have a longer range, will also be purchased.
COMCAR admitted the upfront cost - which it did not specify - will be greater than for conventionally-powered vehicles, but said it expected to make savings in running costs, including fuel and maintenance.
The agency said it will install EV charging stations at each of its state depots, which it said would avoid adding to the pressure on public charging facilities.
The move is taking place as part of a transition to lower-emission vehicles across the broader Commonwealth vehicle fleet.
With a tranche of current leases ending this year, the government is aiming for 75 per cent of its new vehicle leases to be low emissions by 2025.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
