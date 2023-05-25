Italian Day at the Fyshwick markets is this weekend

It's just the weather for the comfort food of pasta and pizza.
Luckily, Sunday is Italian Day at the Fyshwick Fresh Food Markets.
Celebrate all things Italian from 11am to 3pm, with Italian cuisine, cooking demonstrations, Italian music and a range of activities for children and adults.
Don't forget to visit Colosseum Italian Street Food & Catering, which might just have the best pizza in town.
The markets are in Mildura Street, Fyshwick.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.