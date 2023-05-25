The Department of Finance has advised PwC to remove anyone involved in the tax breach scandal from existing and future government contracts until an internal review of the consultancy firm is complete.
In January, it was revealed that PwC Australia's former head of international tax, Peter Collins, had allegedly shared privileged information on the Australian Taxation Office's multinational tax avoidance strategy to staff at the firm.
On Wednesday evening, the Treasury department revealed it had referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police to consider a criminal investigation after learning of "the significant extent of the unauthorised disclosure of confidential Commonwealth information and the wide range of individuals within PwC who were directly and indirectly privy to the confidential information".
Appearing in an estimates hearing on Thursday, Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson said the department had taken a number of steps to respond to the breach.
"I would begin by stressing that I consider PwC's abuse of confidence and trust with the Treasury and PwC's subsequent handling of this breach to be a very serious issue," Ms Wilkinson told senators.
The Finance secretary said PwC had agreed to remove personnel "directly involved in or who had knowledge of the confidentiality breach from all existing and future contracts under the Management Advisory Services Panel, at least until the review by Dr Switkowski of PwC governance, culture and accountability is complete".
The firm has also agreed to a recommendation that "those personnel not be involved in any other Commonwealth contract", Ms Wilkinson said.
The department has also developed clauses to terminate contracts for material breach.
"On the 19th of May, finance updated the Commonwealth contracting suite and clausebank to include template clauses which will enable the Commonwealth to terminate a contract for material breach of contract if an adverse event occurs, including an event which is outside a specific contract," she said.
"Finance is also preparing updates to other finance-led, whole of government panel arrangements to include these clauses."
The department has also reminded all officials involved in procurement "they must consider the previous behavior including the ethical conduct of an organization when undertaking value for money assessments", while a Supplier Code of Conduct is also in development.
"I consider that these actions are an appropriate and considered response to the matter based on information that is currently available and the options that are available under current legislative arrangements," Ms Wilkinson said.
"These actions deliver a clear message to suppliers that unethical behavior will not be tolerated, whether it occurs as part of a procurement arrangement or as part of another arrangement with government."
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
