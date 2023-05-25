Hear, hear Elizabeth Robinson (Letters, May 20). As a resident of Canberra for 66 years I agree with you whole heartedly.
Canberra has never looked so bad with successive governments paying little regard to the upkeep of all neighbourhoods across the ACT.
Have a look at Morsehead Drive, a major thoroughfare into the city. The amount of rubbish, weeds and tree saplings that have built up along the concrete barrier is disgusting and an embarrassment.
In Evatt, there are tree branches snapped and hanging off, paths needing maintenance, trees sprouting from root stock, log barriers either missing or in dire need of replacement. The grass along is in desperate need of a line trimmer or brush cutter. Need I go on.
Why can't the men and women who make up the mowing brigade in summer be put to task in the off season and tend to some of these issues? It would make for a more liveable city.
My last words also go to Access Canberra and The Fix my Street portal. Please up the ante in the fault description field and allow more characters so we can at least include a proper description of the issue we need addressing.
As a volunteer with Lids4Kids I know how hard it is to battle on doing our bit to recycle what plastic we can in Canberra without any government funding.
Since the Hume recycling plant burnt down local government has spent over $1 million trucking Canberra's plastic and cardboard hundreds of kilometres away to be recycled.
Lids4Kids have received nothing from local or federal government.
A bit embarrassing isn't it?
Calvary Public Hospital is on publicly provided land, and all its facilities are publicly provided. Its operation is wholly publicly funded.
Transferring the land to its current operator had no public purpose and provided no public benefit. It has enabled the current operator to get priority over any other hospital services in health spending from the Commonwealth and then from the ACT government since self-government.
Every gain Calvary's operators have made has been at the cost of the rest of the health budget for the Territory region. And those gains have been large: hence the capacity of those operators to take over John James hospital and to establish other private facilities.
The value Calvary's operators attach to the hospital, and to their administration agreement, shows how much value was given away for nothing in the original agreements and in the periodic revisions to administration agreements.
There's nothing anti-Christian in wanting to end this attack on proper administration. It's absurd that the cost may be to pay again for the land and assets already paid for by, and only by, the public.
Calvary is not better administered: it is merely preferentially funded. It's time to stop.
Fred Pilcher (Letters, May 25) and Shirley Ferguson (Letters, May 20) are the latest correspondents to inappropriately cite the separation of church and state in support of the forced takeover of Calvary hospital.
The relevant section of the constitution is Ch 5 116. In the Defence of Government Schools case ending in February 1981, six of the seven High Court judges ruled that funding for religious schools was valid because it was for educational purposes, and not for "establishing a religion".
One would think that similar reasoning referring to "health purposes" should apply to religious hospitals. This is borne out by the fact that every state government in Australia funds religious hospitals.
I appreciate the good work of Calvary Hospital and Clare Holland House. There is no doubting the quality of care and services.
However there is a problem for those needing health care around issues of palliative care, abortion or contraception.
In Canberra we seem to have come to rely on our church run institutions as the only or main providers in the area of palliative care. The church stance and the legal and majority position in the ACT around voluntary assisted euthanasia are at odds.
In the last census about 20 per cent of Canberrans identified as Catholic and 38 per cent as having no religion. It is also clear there is not a consensus within the Catholic community on birth control, abortion or euthanasia.
There should be no issue with our church setting its rules or guidance for its own community.
However it seems a huge injustice to the rest of the population that the rules to be followed by staffs providing palliative or gynaecological health care are set by the church rather than by the law.
The tragic death of a dementia patient in Cooma highlights the need to understand the effects of this degenerative disease on the person.
As the population ages the incidence of dementia is increasing. Understanding it is the disease, not the person, will help all involved.
There are two excellent, free, online courses: Preventing Dementia, and Understanding Dementia. Both are provided by the University Of Tasmania's Wicking Dementia Research and Education Centre. Web address: mooc.utas.edu.au
There is a wide range of views on the proposed forced acquisition of Calvary. I, and perhaps others, would welcome more information such as a business case supporting the need for the proposed action, the costs, the benefits likely to arise, and how negative consequences can be identified and avoided.
There may be a few folk who would like reassurance about these and other matters that a competent government would surely have taken into account.
Many thanks to your correspondent Errol Good (Letters, May 17). Yes, the government has "faced criticism for not adequately addressing the issue of public transport and traffic congestion, as well as the perceived lack of consultation with the public on important issues, such as Calvary Hospital".
Errol suggests that the Canberra community wait until the next election to have our say and get rid of the Labor/Green government. Unfortunately that will be far too late, the damage has already been done.
I hope Errol and the rest of the population remember the waste at the next election and use their vote to get rid of this arrogant government.
There is something wrong when society seems to condone violence in on-field sport even though it is unacceptable in the community and against the law.
Players involved in all out brawls receive a few minutes in the "sin bin".
Is it enough for a player to defend his assault as "being there for my teammates"? In the real world you'd be charged.
And what of the current focus on concussion in sport? Surely repeated punches to the head could have an instant or lasting effect on the brain.
Reports Snowy 2's tunnel boring machine "Florence" has been "paused" since last October are of concern to taxpayers.
With no chance of this scheme likely to be operational until the early 2030's, and the cost now likely to blow out to some $20 billion, it is surely time to seriously reassess this project.
From a financial point of view, even at the original cost of only $2 billion, it was never deemed to be either an economic or a sustainable proposition. To now continue with this disastrous scheme, especially considering the environmental destruction that is still to be wrought on the Kosciuszko National Park, would appear to be irrational; an utter folly.
I believe the federal government should seriously consider terminating this tragic scheme before it is too late.
While not wishing to dispute Bruce Cameron's description of the general role of the armoured fighting vehicle (Letters, May 18), I do wonder about the "foreign islands" he posits in his letter.
In my (considerable) experience, most of the islands of the Indo-Pacific are very hilly, very "jungly", very wet, very small, or a combination of all four. Hardly the theatre for a 40-tonne wheeled vehicle.
Anyway, if the Defence equipment-acquisition process proceeds as usual, our much-touted war with China will have long come and gone before anything is delivered.
Zed Seselja ("Calvary saga a 'dramatic whack' at religious folk: Zed Seselja", May 25, p1) has been awakened from his political slumber by what he sees as an attack on his religion. Perhaps Mr Seselja is being a touch too sensitive.
I could say many things about Crispin Hull's ludicrously ahistorical rant ("There can be no peace with Putin", May 23, p25) but will confine myself to the well-known observation that, in an argument, the first one to mention Hitler has just lost the argument.
Your May 24 editorial claims "vilification and abuse on social media are a threat to freedom of speech". Wrong. They represent freedom of speech.
Pope's cartoon Putting the past behind him (canberratimes.com.au, May 24) is another rip-snorter. The Liberals need to find a leader who has a heart and will desist in the disgraceful practice of wedge politics.
The Catholic Church manages 21 public hospitals and 54 private hospitals. It has many years of experience. The ACT government manages one public hospital and has less years experience. Successful management comes from experience. The Little Company of Mary wins the contest hands down.
As all private land in Canberra is actually leasehold what does the future hold for homes owned by non-Labor voters?
The ACT government wants to "streamline" tram approvals which require details and community consultation. Colour me surprised.
It was extremely sad to see the last John Warhurst column in the May 25 Canberra Times. John has always provided an informed and balanced political column in contrast to those by Bradley Perrett and Simon Cowan.
If Dick Smith cares so much about renewable energy, why isn't he spending his money on research into grid scale battery technology?
When was the last time a war ended by supplying more weapons? President Biden's decision to supporting Ukraine with F-16s will pour petrol on fire and spread the war even more.
Billy Slater says he had to make some "hard phone calls" to tell players they are not in the maroons squad. Whatever happened to pinning the team sheet up on the dressing room door? If your name was on the list then you would be playing. If it wasn't you would be cutting up the half-time oranges.
