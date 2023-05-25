The Canberra Times
More needs to be done if Canberra is ever to become a tidy town

By Letters to the Editor
May 26 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT's lawn mowing crews could be tasked with other important work during the winter. Picture by Karleen Minney
Hear, hear Elizabeth Robinson (Letters, May 20). As a resident of Canberra for 66 years I agree with you whole heartedly.

