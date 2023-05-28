The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Paddy Gourley, Public Sector Informant | Consultants, contractors and labour hire hurting the APS

By Paddy Gourley
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Of all the injuries done to the Australian Public Service in the 21st century, the misuse of consultants, contractors and labour hire may be the worst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.