The ACT Brumbies are hopeful Noah Lolesio will stay with the club beyond this season as they wait for the rising playmaker to make a decision about where he will play next year.
The Canberra Times can reveal Lolesio is yet to tell the Brumbies if he will stay at the club next year with just two games left in the regular season and with almost every spot on the roster filled.
The club will announce a new two-year deal for fullback Tom Wright on Friday, giving them a boost on the eve of a blockbuster clash against the high-flying Waikato Chiefs this weekend.
Wright is the latest Test star to officially re-sign, with James Slipper expected to follow in the coming weeks and Cadeyrn Neville also likely to agree to a new deal in Canberra.
Lolesio signed a new two-year deal last year, but it included a clause allowing him to explore other opportunities at the end of 2023.
He has thrived under the guidance of Stephen Larkham and has shown he's up for the fight in terms of Wallabies selection, but his Test fate will play a factor in his next move.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
It's understood Lolesio has until the weeks after the Super Rugby season to make a decision on his future, with the timing likely to be linked to when Eddie Jones names his first Rugby Championship squad.
The 23-year-old is hoping to force his way into Jones' squad for the Rugby Championships and then the World Cup after being left on the outer for a training camp earlier this year.
The return of Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley's strong form in Japan has put pressure on Lolesio as he battles with younger playmakers Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson for a Test spot.
Jones will likely take a pick and stick approach to the Test side given he has just a handful of games to get things right before the World Cup after his shock return to the role in January.
The Brumbies are keen to keep Lolesio for the long term given there's a dearth of flyhalf options across the board, particularly in the 24-30 age bracket in Australian Super Rugby ranks.
The club already has Jack Debreczeni signed up for next year, but Lolesio's potential departure would force the club to go looking for another option at a time of the year when most players have already finalised their contracts.
It is expected Lolesio would attract interest from overseas clubs if he was to test the market, but the timing may also work against him in terms of being able to find a team with an open roster spot and money to spend.
In the end, the chance to make his mark in Australia may be the best option with a British and Irish Lions series coming up in 2025 and a home World Cup in 2027.
Those events have certainly played a part in several Wallabies turning down cross-code or international interest, including for former NRL playmaker Wright.
Wright has made a superb transition to fullback this year and will be a contender to wear the Wallabies' No. 15 jersey at the World Cup.
"At the start of the year we weren't sure who was going to put their hand up for the No. 15 spot," said Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.
"Wrighty was keen to throw his hand up and he's done a tremendous job. His communication has been great, he's got that X-factor when he carries the ball back and his leadership in the group has been fantastic.
"He's been a consistent performer for us and he's certainly had more involvement in the games compared to last year, a lot more positive involvement."
Wright, a junior rugby star, made the switch to rugby league when he left school. He was signed by Manly and made his NRL debut, but a chance to join the Brumbies in 2019 was too good to turn down and he had forced his way into the Wallabies within 12 months.
He has played 23 Tests and looms as one of the leading fullback or wing options for the World Cup.
"There were periods last year where he was prone to making a few mistakes, but we haven't seen that this year and he's grown his game," Larkham said.
"That's going to weigh into the [Wallabies conversation]. We've spoken about it here ... playing really well and getting a performance here, and winning, will give you the best chance of getting selected for the Wallabies. He's in the running for that No. 15 spot for sure."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.