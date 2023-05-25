The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Nic White racing the injury clock before Brumbies' finals campaign

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic White injured his shoulder in the game against the Highlanders two weeks ago. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Nic White injured his shoulder in the game against the Highlanders two weeks ago. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White is racing the clock to be fit for the last round of the Super Rugby season and the finals campaign after being ruled out of a top-three battle on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.