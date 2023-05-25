Harsh wintry weather tends to slow the bite for many local species, but there's at least one that revels in the icy conditions.
Big redfin relish the cold, especially those first few weeks of plunging temperatures. This seems to really get them on the chew.
It's unsurprising, given they're a species that hails from Europe, thriving in some pretty extreme conditions.
Almost every single urban pond and lake in Canberra is brimming with redfin, and now's the time to target those trophy specimens over 40cm long.
Redfin are voracious feeders. In one infamous case, they wiped out an entire stocking of 20,000 rainbow trout fingerlings that were introduced into a dam in Western Australia - in less than three days!
So any lure - hard-body or soft plastic - that represents a small fish or similar is likely to get smashed.
Oversized reddies in particular have buckets for mouths and can engulf prey half their size.
There are solid fish being caught right now in lakes Ginninderra, Burley Griffin, Tuggeranong as well as Yerrabi Pond, Dunlop Pond and many other waterways.
Coastal estuary fishing has quickly shifted from flathead and whiting to bream, tailor and salmon.
It's heartening to see big schools of salmon move into the rivers and inlets like they did last season. It should mean a winter full of light tackle sportfishing options for fishers armed with spin or fly gear.
Bream have well and truly come on the bite in the lower reaches of many systems, and there are plenty of sizeable tailor about, too.
Offshore, a few yellowfin tuna have started to appear as the water cools. And an incredible 60kg bluefin tuna was recently caught from the rocks at Jervis Bay!
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.