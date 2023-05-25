A new mural is hoped to draw more people to the Manuka gallery of the Canberra Contemporary Art Space, which is a hidden gem next to the Furneaux Street carpark.
"Opposite where Witchery in Manuka used to be," curator Alexander Boynes helpfully told us.
The blank wall outside the gallery is hoped to be an annually rotating mural, showcasing a contemporary artist's work for 12 months at a time.
The gallery has launched the CCAS Manuka Mural Project to promote the work of a local contemporary artist, attract more visitors and enliven the streetscape.
The goal is to raise $5000 from public, tax-deductible donations to help commission, produce and promote the mural.
Boynes and the gallery director Dan Toua said there was no limit on who the artist could be or what the work would entail.
But they were excited to be promoting visual art that was "edgy, speculative, and experimental" in Canberra.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
