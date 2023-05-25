The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Pat Anderson calls on Australians to make the words of the Uluru Statement 'a reality' on anniversary

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated May 26 2023 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Anderson. Picture by Karleen Minney.
Pat Anderson. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Uluru Dialogue co-chair Pat Anderson has called on Australians to end the "torment of our powerlessness" and make the words of the Uluru Statement from the Heart "a reality", six years after the invitation was issued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.