Uluru Dialogue co-chair Pat Anderson has called on Australians to end the "torment of our powerlessness" and make the words of the Uluru Statement from the Heart "a reality", six years after the invitation was issued.
The statement, signed by 250 First Nations leaders six years ago after a nationwide consultation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, calls for three main reforms, including a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous advisory body - a Voice to Parliament.
The anniversary follows a week of parliamentary debate on the constitutional alteration bill, which is expected to trigger a referendum on the Voice later this year.
Debate kicked off on Monday with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton claiming the Voice would have an "Orwellian effect" where "some Australians are more equal than others" and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney slamming Mr Dutton for spreading "disinformation and misinformation and scare campaigns".
Scott Morrison also weighed in on the proposal in parliament this week, calling it an "ill-defined" gamble that would divide Australians "based solely on race."
Ms Anderson said the former Prime Minister's comments did not come as a surprise.
She said for the past month, First Nations people "have felt hate rain down on us almost every day", citing the racism experienced by ABC journalist Stan Grant as the worst example.
"But all [First Nations people] to varying degrees every day of our lives are subjected to racism," she said.
"These are very dark days, full of so much disinformation and misinformation."
Ms Anderson said First Nations people have been calling for respect and acknowledgement long before the Uluru Statement was issued.
Now, she said, Australians had an opportunity to make "real fundamental change to who we are and how we do business, especially with [First Nations people]".
"The Voice is a metaphor. It's asking for us to be part of the decision making and the policies that are made about us so we can have input, so money that's spent on us can be more directed and targeted to where the real areas of need are," she said.
"We have had the nation state, ever since 1788, pretty much sitting at our kitchen tables, with their legs under our table, intruding into all aspects of our lives for goodness sake."
She now hoped the politicians would listen to "the growing numbers of Australians who are prepared to say yes" to the Voice.
On Thursday, in a speech to parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a 'yes' vote was a chance for Australians to be "heard on the right side of history". He also rejected any further change to the Voice wording.
Some constitutional conservatives have argued that the wording needs to be changed so that the advisory body's ability to make representations to executive government is not enshrined in the constitution.
Ms Anderson said enshrining the Voice in the constitution was necessary because Indigenous organisations could be "wiped away in an afternoon", pointing to the now-axed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission as an example.
"The only way we can go forward ... is to use their big law, and they have to follow that law and the big law is the constitution," she said.
Ms Anderson called on Australians to make an informed decision when they vote in the referendum and "take responsibility for that vote".
"This is not only for us, this is for the nation," she said
"That's another reason why the delegates gifted the Uluru Statement from the Heart to the Australian people.
"There was this trust in the Australian people that in the end, they will listen to their conscience as they did in 1967."
In 1967, Australians overwhelmingly voted in favour of amending the constitution so that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples would be counted as part of the population.
Uluru Dialogue co-chair Megan Davis said the Uluru statement was an "invitation to all Australians to recognise the dire need for change to the status quo for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and to take a step that will make a difference to the lives of First Nations Peoples".
Ms Anderson and Professor Davis will meet with First Nations leaders from around the country at Uluru on Friday to mark the anniversary.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
