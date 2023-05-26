Developers scale back plan for 31-storey complex

It's been another busy week of development activity, with more residential towers in the works in all corners of the capital.
In Belconnen, a 31-storey development proposal has been significantly reduced in size following a "meticulous review process".
Two local developers are now proposing four, nine-storey residential towers on a block next to the landmark Cameron Offices.
The group has shared more details about the project, after it passed its first major test this month.
The ACT government has finalised the sale of the historic Gold Creek Homestead, revealing the price in the process.
Lendlease is the new owner of the site and is set to begin work on an $80 million retirement and aged care facility.
While several attempts to list the homestead for heritage protection have been unsuccessful, Lendlease has confirmed it will retain the building which dates back to 1860.
Meanwhile, a large-scale residential project is in the works for Tuggeranong, with developers revealing plans for 318 apartments on the site of a former government office.
Guilfoyle House in Greenway would be demolished to make way for two buildings, up to nine storeys each.
The group behind the proposal has developed several major residential projects throughout Canberra.
It's the second stage of the Greenway project, which will also include 146 build-to-rent apartments.
On the topic of build-to-rent, the housing model is unfolding in the capital with more than 2500 units in the ACT pipeline.
Local developers say the market is primed for the housing model and a change to the tax system announced in the federal budget will only help boost the sector.
But as they race to secure the first major build-to-rent investment deal for Canberra, developers are coming up against new challenges.
"Have a cup of concrete and harden up," is a one-liner heard on job sites all over Australia.
But staff at development and construction company JWLand are being encouraged to change the narrative through a new partnership with mental health platform Foremind.
The Canberra-born app is designed specifically for blue-collar workers and connects them with counsellors for confidential virtual, telephone or in-person sessions.
Foremind CEO Joel Anderson said the platform is designed to be preventative, not a last resort.
"It's not weak to speak up," he said.
