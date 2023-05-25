A man accused of setting fire to a Yass hotel, causing $1 million damage, has been refused bail amid concerns about his mental health.
Goulburn Local Court heard Shyhiem Whilliams, 21, of Carlingford, was on bail when he allegedly set fire to the Commercial Hotel in Yass about 2am Monday.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Nick O'Flynn told the court Whilliams had filmed himself after the fire and taken photos of the blaze.
Whilliams had been sent for a mental health assessment earlier this week, and he appeared before Goulburn Courthouse registrar Bernadette Hilton via audio-visual link on Thursday. Goulburn's Chisholm Ross Centre assessed him as suitable for release into police custody.
But solicitor Rod Boyd said his client had a history of mental illness for which he'd been receiving medication.
"It is hard to imagine a more vulnerable person going into custody for the first time," he told the court.
Mr Boyd said there was a conflict between Chisholm Ross Centre's assessment of his client upon admission, and a discharge form stating he was not demonstrating mental illness but should continue his treatment.
Mr Boyd said he accepted Whilliams had breached his bail when the alleged offence occurred. But he argued "jail was not the right place for him".
Mr Boyd said the fire had caused an estimated $1 million damage to the hotel and although the risk of Whilliams being freed on bail was real, this could be mitigated.
He proposed strict conditional bail, including that Whilliams live with his family at Carlingford, not leave the house except in their company, attend the Western Sydney Aboriginal Health Service for treatment, comply with his treatment plan and not go within 50 kilometres of Yass except to attend court.
Sergeant O'Flynn, while acknowledging "a problem" with the mental health assessment, opposed bail.
"It could be fair to say this young man has been let down by the system, however the concern we have is if let out into the community, he presents a very grave risk to people's life and property," he said.
"... We have a person who went to another place and caused catastrophic property damage and endangered people's lives."
Sergeant O'Flynn said Whilliams had "hung around" the fire afterwards, videoed himself and took photos of the blaze.
Ms Hilton said the decision was one of the toughest she'd faced. She had to balance the community's protection against ensuring a "vulnerable person" received the help required.
She noted his family - who were in court - were prepared do everything possible to support him, but said Whilliams' alleged offending had escalated.
She was not satisfied bail conditions would be enough to protect the community, and refused bail.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
