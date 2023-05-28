The Canberra Times
Royal Australian Mint refurbishment proposal to 'reimagine the visitor experience'

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
The Royal Australian Mint is looking to overhaul its visitor experience through refurbishments. Picture by Karleen Minney
The Royal Australian Mint is proposing to undertake refurbishments to improve its "cultural aspects" by creating better exhibitions and displays, visitor facilities and interactivity on the premises.

