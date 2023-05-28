The Royal Australian Mint is proposing to undertake refurbishments to improve its "cultural aspects" by creating better exhibitions and displays, visitor facilities and interactivity on the premises.
A tender application from the Mint detailing the proposal looked to engage a managing director for conducting construction activities.
Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the main goal of the refurbishments is create better experience for its visitors.
"The Royal Australian Mint is undertaking a refurbishment of the public spaces at its Deakin building to reimagine the visitor's experience - and enhance the Mint's ability to celebrate Australian stories, culture, the Mint's people and skills, and bring art and machinery, to life," he said.
"All the Mint's public areas, including the Mint shop, gallery, museum, factory viewing and exhibition spaces, public amenities and education and tourism experiences, are being refurbished.
"This project is an investment in the future of the Royal Australian Mint, to take it to the next level and properly realise its mission to bring the Australian story to life."
The Visitor Experience Enhancement Project proposes base building upgrades and fit out requirements to create better exhibition spaces to improve public engagement and visitor satisfaction.
"It has been determined that a refurbishment of the public spaces of the Royal Australian Mint will enable the Mint to continue to meet its obligations as a national institution with an improved cultural aspect," the proposal says.
It references feedback from the public stating the exhibition sections and retail experiences of the public gallery need improvement.
"[The] refurbishment will provide better improved public value, education opportunities and more engaging experiences for visitors."
Desired outcomes of the refurbishment include better visitor satisfaction and dwell time, optimal visitor numbers, stories of the Mint presented in engaging ways, new merchandising arrangements and greater amenities, according to the proposal.
The goal of the design is to keep the visitor at the centre of the refurbishments.
The refurbishments will also include a new parents' room and better bathroom facilities.
"In overall terms the project scope of work ... [creates] new exhibition spaces with the aim of ... creating a socially, culturally and physically inclusive visitor experience where visitors are welcome to learn and be inspired," the proposal says.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
