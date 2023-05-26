The Canberra Times
Jack Waterford | Sending police into PwC is the tamest possible response to fraud on the taxpayer

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:00pm
The idea of sending the PricewaterhouseCoopers scandal off for criminal investigation by the Australian Federal is such a thoroughly bad idea that one might imagine that it had been recommended by one of the major consultancies, perhaps PwC itself. Or that it was the recommendation of some public servant or public servants keen to have the minimum external scrutiny of the incestuous relationship between senior bureaucrats and the consultancies from whom they hope to get contracts once they retire. In any event, the big consultancies will be cock-a-hoop, prepared now for some collateral sacrifices among the well-deserving as a necessary price for saving the industry.

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

