Every day millions of people across the world embark on dangerous journeys for the sole purpose of finding safety and freedom.
World Refugee Day on June 20, starting at the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees is a special day designated by the United Nations to recognise the courage of people forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.
The celebrations include Refugee Week (from June 18-14), which started in Australia. The spirit of Refugee Week is to create a culture of welcome that provides a safe place for refugees to thrive. The week aims to inform the public about their positive contributions to Australian society, to create a better understanding of who refugees are, why they have come to Australia and the challenges they face.
"Refugees experience many challenges during their search for a safe home," deputy CEO Adama Kamara of the Refugee Council of Australia said. "Unfortunately, these challenges do not stop when they arrive in Australia. Some of the challenges include long periods of separation from family, finding employment due to lack of local work experience or skills and qualifications not being recognised in Australia, managing the impact of trauma, learning a new language (for some), racism and discrimination and so much more."
The Refugee and Humanitarian Program is the government's program that resettles refugees. If refugees arrive in Australia by boat, they are sent to Nauru or Papua New Guinea to be processed. Those who enter Australia without prior notice are, by law, required to be detained, and there is no time limit to their detention.
"Some do not have rights to work, making them reliant on charities," Adama said. "The long delays means their lives are in limbo for long periods of time."
The Minister for Immigration sets the number of people Australia will take in and who will be accepted as refugees. In 2022-2023 Australia's Refugee and Humanitarian Program is set to 13,750 places, plus 4125 for Afghan nationals.
Australia has received international recognition for the quality and scope of its services for newly arrived refugees to build independent lives. There is more Australia can do:
See refugeecouncil.org.au.
The most important thing you can do is to welcome them to your community so refugees can belong, contribute and thrive in their new homes. Plus you can:
See refugeeweek.org.au for statistics and details on refugees.
