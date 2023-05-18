The Canberra Times

How you can help refugees in Australia | Word Refugee Day/Week 2023

By Lyn Osborn
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:03am, first published May 18 2023 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In June 2022, UN Refugee Agency's (UNCHR) estimated the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes reached 103 million. Picture Shutterstock
In June 2022, UN Refugee Agency's (UNCHR) estimated the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes reached 103 million. Picture Shutterstock

Every day millions of people across the world embark on dangerous journeys for the sole purpose of finding safety and freedom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.