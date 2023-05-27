The mature-age, thinking, well-travelled Canberran never visits other cities of the world without asking himself if he could have fulfillingly lived in those cities if only life's caprices and happenstances had not instead ensconced him in Canberra.
Perhaps these sorts of thoughts have a special piquancy for Canberrans. When I speak of Canberrans being 'ensconced' in Canberra it is because Canberra is one of those cities, a nanny-city, so very comfortable and privileged to live in, where one sits down on the couch one day and when one gets up finds one has been dozing on that couch for 25 seductively comfy, untroubled years.
I have just sojourned in characterful Dunedin (population 130,000) in the South Island of New Zealand, all the time comparing and contrasting it with my Canberra.
Dunedin is one of those cities I feel I could have lived in, if it had let me.
And of course the unhappy Australian's mind has often drifted wistfully across the ditch to New Zealand and its Dunedins in those years (for example, all of the malignant Howard, Abbott and Morrison years) when Australian governance was pornographically disgusting and when New Zealand's politics and politicians looked enviably decent.
Here are some snapshots (some of them selfies) of Dunedin and of my time there.
Dunedin is very Scottish, founded by deeply religious Scots, and so 'tis no wonder its Presbyterian First Church of Otago has a certain no-expense-spared-at-the-time (opened in 1873) decorated Gothic grandeur about it.
The luminously pale spire (the church is built of famously lovely Otago limestone) is unusually tall and slender and seems a rocket ship preparing (powered by the supernatural thrust of faith) to blast off towards Heaven with its cargo of most deserving souls.
I yearned to get aboard and go with them but knew the church's security systems would be noisily triggered by the agnosticism in my intellectual luggage and that I'd be ignominiously turned away.
In the nearby St Paul's Cathedral stained glass windows inclusively portray Saint Paul and Saint Cecilia as Maoris. Do any Australian churches give sacred guernseys like these to First Australians?
Dunedin has an engagingly Australia-of-the-1980s feel about it.
One of the many elements of this is that the print version of the region's Dunedin-published newspaper The Otago Daily Times is still a dear old broadsheet. What a sentimental stroll down memory lane it is in Dunedin (The Canberra Times having long since shrunk from broadsheet to tabloid) to once again wrestle every morning with a broadsheet, flapping about like a baby albatross trying to make sense of its ludicrously huge and ungainly wings.
The ungainly beauty of a broadsheet newspaper! All news feels broader when one reads a broadsheet while to read a tabloid is to feel all of life is somehow bonsaied and shrivelled.
Adding to the Otago Daily Times' quaintness is its prominent daily Bible reading offering such spiritual reassurances as: "The Lord is my helper. I will not be afraid. Hebrews 13:6."
A Bible reading would be thought intolerable in a newspaper serving godless Canberra, this city of sceptical intellectuals.
Poignantly Scottish Dunedin is blessed with a far-larger-than-life statue of Scotland's bard Robbie Burns. It is sited prominently, unmissably in a park in the very centre of the city.
By contrast Canberra's statue of the great man is shyly, suburbanly tucked away where no one notices it.
I love and admire Burns and as it happened I arrived in Dunedin just days after watching the coronation on TV in Auckland.
Suffering the tinsel show of all of the titled toffs and filthy rich swagger, strut and slither into Westminster to take their privileged places had sickened me. My pro-republic passions have been powerfully rekindled by the coronation.
And so, at Burns' feet in Dunedin I found post coronation stress disorder solace in reciting and singing Burns' A man's a man for a' that.
The polemical poem is Burns' passionate hymn of praise of the common man. It insists, and this columnist agrees with it, that unpretentious common folk are so much more decent and admirable than strutting earls and swaggering lords (of the very kind that one had just watched strutting and swaggering in their silks and medals and tinsel into Westminster).
Just as Canberrans feel comfortably ensconced in Canberra the city itself, Canberra, feels ensconced in its setting, its far-inland, landlocked, protected place.
Cities beside the restless and often menacing sea never feel so lulled as inland cities and Dunedin, a harbourside and coastal city (we went out on a bobbing boat to marvel at angel-sized albatrosses with average wing spans of three metres) does not feel ensconced at all. Life lived in Dunedin these last 50 years instead of in Canberra would have had a discomfiting but stimulating edginess about it.
One never feels Canberra is in any way remote but Dunedin's sheer remoteness is striking and palpable and must make it a character-building place for thinking people to live in.
The Australian novelist Shirley Hazzard writes of how on an atlas's page New Zealand's islands in the Antipodes seem to be afloat and floating away from the rest of the world. Thinking white European New Zealanders know in their bones and souls, Hazzard divines, they are living "at the uttermost point of earth".
Dunedin, its latitude 45 degrees south (Antarctic expeditions including Robert Scott's ill-fated Terra Nova expedition of 1910-1913 have sailed from Dunedin) is sited towards the uttermost edge of already uttermost New Zealand.
Perhaps this makes for a kind of globally lonely, estranged unease (unknown in easeful Canberra) that makes a comforting daily Bible Reading ("The Lord is my helper - I will not be afraid") an essential blessing.
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
