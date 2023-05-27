Perhaps these sorts of thoughts have a special piquancy for Canberrans. When I speak of Canberrans being 'ensconced' in Canberra it is because Canberra is one of those cities, a nanny-city, so very comfortable and privileged to live in, where one sits down on the couch one day and when one gets up finds one has been dozing on that couch for 25 seductively comfy, untroubled years.