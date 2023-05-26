The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra radio hosts Josh and Ned conquer Lovett Tower for charity

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ned Breward and Josh Torney on the roof and going down Lovett Tower. Pictures supplied
Ned Breward and Josh Torney on the roof and going down Lovett Tower. Pictures supplied

A month-long fundraising campaign for Pegasus ACT by hit104.7 radio hosts Ned Breward and Josh Torney culminated on a rainy, windy Friday morning when the pair abseiled down the 93-metre-tall Lovett Tower in Woden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.