A month-long fundraising campaign for Pegasus ACT by hit104.7 radio hosts Ned Breward and Josh Torney culminated on a rainy, windy Friday morning when the pair abseiled down the 93-metre-tall Lovett Tower in Woden.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience because I won't ever be doing that again," Josh said, adding he was "absolutely terrified of heights".
A shaken Ned just felt enormous relief to be back on firm ground.
"I feel more at peace than a Buddhist monk," he said.
Josh said the rain made the ropes vibrate scarily while just after he went over the top, his microphone disconnected and he had to remove his gloves and quickly re-attach it while dangling mid-air.
But it was worth it. The pair over the month raised more than $25,000 for Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, including $10,000 on Friday morning when local businesses sponsored them $100 for every metre they abseiled down.
"The generosity of Canberrans has been amazing, especially with the cost of living going up," Josh said.
"The fact people still want to give money to Pegasus shows how much it is respected and appreciated."
Pegasus' fundraising and events coordinator Jo Kennedy said the money raised would be used in the upkeep of their stable of horses and to expand from the more than 50 children who now access its programs.
"They really went all out on a very personal level and it's so appreciated," she said, of Josh and Ned.
There will also be an open day at Pegasus on Saturday from 11am to 2pm - with Ned and Josh hosting - at its HQ at 119 Drake Brockman Drive in Holt.
And Leroy the pony - who has become famous for wearing the Pegasus socks that were being sold as part of the fundraising campaign - will be there too.
Ms Kennedy said there would be a chance to see a class in action and to meet and greet the ponies.
"Pegasus is not generally open to the public, so it's a great opportunity to see what we do," she said.
