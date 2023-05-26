It's one of life's major decisions and comes with a minefield of questions. Fortunately, people such as volunteer aged care services advocate Ruth Hosking are more than happy to provide helpful information.
After advising many on their journey into residential and aged care facilities, here are just some of the things Ms Hosking says you need to think about along the way.
What to consider
It's important to consider your application to residential care before it's time to make it, as applying to and entering government-subsidised residential care is a complex process.
This period of your life can be considered yet another journey, including obtaining eligibility for a residential level of care.
Gather some information - where do you think you would like to live? Is the facility near your family or supporting friends?
Who owns the facility? Is it government, a not-for-profit or owned privately by individuals or a company?
Are you able to look up the facility on its website or ring and be sent a cost schedule?
Remember, if after you have entered a facility, you are not happy, then there is provision for relocating to another town and/or provider.
It's important to consider your application to residential care before it's time to make it, as applying to and entering government-subsidised residential care is a complex process.- Ruth Hosking, volunteer aged care services advocate
Decisions must also be made about what you will do with your surplus possessions and if you own any pets.
Who should you involve in the decision-making process?
You may involve your family or best friends, another aged care service and GP - do they visit the facility you are considering?
If you receive home support, then include the provider manager, as if you experience an acute episode (accident, stroke, fall, etc.) and end up in hospital, its social worker/discharge planner will guide you and your family or best friend.
The paperwork is overwhelming to many prospective applicants.
Hence you may wish to have a family member or if you are a 'vulnerable' person.
The federal government recently began its care finder's service for people with no immediate family or friends with whom an older person can seek support and help to complete the paperwork.
Downsizing
With the development/expansion in retirement or lifestyle villages for the over 55s, it is advisable you consider this option early in your journey, so should you choose to move into a village, you do so at an age when it is not a financial issue for you.
If considering a village entry, always ask about their support schemes.
Whether or not you move to a village or residential care, be prepared/willing to start new friendships and perhaps social activities, as you are joining in with people whose abilities may, too, have declined.
Where there's a will
During this journey, it's important to consider your will, named executors, and enduring power of attorneys are up-to-date.
Should you register or speak with the My Aged Care contact centre (myagedcare.gov.au or 1800 200 422), register your representative (they'll need their Medicare number), who can act on your behalf if you are unwell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.