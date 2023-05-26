Ricky Stuart took aim at The Courier Mail's attack on Hudson Young, saying the real Hudson Young was the one that had been picked to make his State of Origin debut for NSW.
Stuart also said the same people who had labelled the 24-year-old a "grub" four years ago were the ones encouraging him to be an enforcer now.
Young will run out in the second row for the Blues at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday night after launching himself into the selection frame with a breakout 2022 NRL campaign.
He's become one of the best backrowers in the game, whose off-the-cuff play allowed him to create tries out of nothing.
It's something he's made a habit of doing at crucial times for the Green Machine.
But the Queensland media have instead labelled Young an "eye-gouging grub", in reference to his two offences in 2019, the second of which ruled him out of the Raiders' finals campaign in his debut NRL season.
Young's worked hard to put that behind him and has emerged as one of the best young players in the game, with The Canberra Times revealing last year Australia coach Mal Meninga had him on his World Cup radar.
Meninga also felt he was unlucky not to be part of the Blues squad last season, when Young scored 14 tries for the year.
Young made Meninga's extended Kangaroos squad, but missed out on the trip to England.
Stuart said the attack wouldn't effect Young's build-up.
"That's just expected. It's Origin. I spoke to him about that and it won't affect Hudson," he said.
"I'm so happy for Hudson, he's a very passionate rugby league lover.
"It's football, football, football, and I think meeting [his girlfriend] Kelsea has given him a little bit more of something to do outside of football and it's been good for him.
"He's now realised one of his dreams in regards to playing representative football. I had a good chat to him yesterday.
"It's important for Hudson to understand that everybody that's asking him to be that person to get under [Queensland's] skin and be an enforcer - they're all the people that were calling him a grub and wanted to get him out of the game three or four years ago.
"He got there by playing great football and he's got to play great football again. That's his most important focus."
Stuart said the real Young was the one who'd earned Origin selection - keeping South Sydney captain Cameron Murray out of the Blues starting line-up in the process.
He sat down with his young second-rower a couple of years ago and urged him to find an interest outside of rugby league.
Golf and fishing were a couple of ideas the Raiders coach had, with Young then meeting his girlfriend Kelsea of the past two years.
Young credited Kelsea for helping him achieve his Origin dream.
"The real Hudson has been revealed in regards to why they've picked him," Stuart said.
"He's been playing really good football and that's what he needs to focus on.
"I had a good chat to him about what Origin brings and why it's different and how it's different.
"He's got experience around him in [NSW coach] Brad Fittler. They no doubt will be talking to Hudson about what Origin brings and how much fun it can be.
"It's the toughest arena to play rugby league in and he'll handle it."
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush, 7.35pm.
Rabbitohs team: 1. Blake Taaffe, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Isaiah Tass, 4. Campbell Graham, 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker, 7. Lachlan Ilias, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Hame Sele, 11. Michael Chee Kam, 12. Jacob Host, 13. Liam Knight. Interchange: 14. Jed Cartwright, 15. Tallis Duncan, 16. Shaq Mitchell, 17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita. Reserves: 18. Richard Kennar, 19. Tyrone Munro, 20. Peter Mamouzelos, 21, Keaon Koloamatangi, 22. Dean Hawkins.
Raiders team: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Matthew Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Corey Harawira-Naera, 12. Corey Horsburgh, 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Harley Smith-Shields, 22. Peter Hola.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
