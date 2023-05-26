"You'll have to ask Jack."
That was Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's response when asked about how his five-eighth Jack Wighton would handle taking on the team he'll join next year for the first time.
Wighton will go up against South Sydney at Homebush on Saturday - the first time he's fronted the club he'll join on a four-year deal next season.
It's also the first time he's experienced that during his career, having played all of his 229 NRL games for the Green Machine.
Wighton shone in his first game after making the decision to join Souths - in the Raiders' 31-30 win over the Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga in round nine.
The 30-year-old scored a try and made two linebreak assists before the emotion of the week got the better of him - and Stuart - during post-game interviews.
Having retired from representative football, Wighton will be available to take on the Rabbitohs for potentially the last time.
The Raiders have received a pre-game boost and a hit with Souths coach Jason Demetriou revealing on Friday centre Campbell Graham (sternum) won't play, while second-rower Keaon Koloamatangi (ankle) would.
Both teams have been weakened by Origin and injury, with Canberra losing Hudson Young (Origin) and co-captain Elliott Whitehead (injury/suspension) and Souths also without Latrell Mitchell (Origin) and Cameron Murray (Origin).
Stuart had no problem with Graham withdrawing from the Blues Origin camp due to injury, but the Rabbitohs still naming him to face the Raiders - albeit he won't now play.
The Canberra coach challenged his players to respond to last week's 28-point loss to Manly, which came off the back of a five-game winning streak for the Green Machine.
They have a good record against Souths, having won seven of their past 10 encounters.
"We've spoken about how disappointed we were so we need to respond better than what we did," Stuart said.
"We didn't want to forget it. We did review it and go through it, but then you've got to leave it because we believe we're a better football team than that.
"We all take ownership and responsibility towards our roles, where we can fix it and that's what we've done as a team.
"We have to bounce back. It never leaves you those types of games, but the best way to forget it is by playing better."
Stuart has again showed faith in his players that have performed for him in the past by immediately recalling hooker Zac Woolford (concussion).
Woolford missed the Manly loss due to the NRL's 11-day mandatory stand-down policy, but has come straight back in after being part of the Green Machine's five-game winning streak that preceded the loss.
It will reunite the Raiders' hooking partnership of Woolford and Tom Starling, with Danny Levi dropped to the extended bench.
Stuart felt it was only fair to show loyalty to Woolford after his recent run of form.
"It's something I spoke to Danny about and he handled that very well, he understood the situation," he said.
"Zac had just been involved in a five-game winning streak and been playing really good football.
"It was unfortunate in regards to his category one with HIA. I think it's only fair - he was doing a really good job pre the knock to the head. So it was only fair to bring him back."
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty said the Raiders' focus was on returning to defending as a team after the heavy Manly loss.
While Souths will be without star fullback Mitchell and Murray, they still had most of their spine intact.
"They've got players like Cody Walker, Latrell's not playing but Blake Taaffe's a very handy fullback, Damien Cook's still in the middle - he's going to cause a lot of chaos out of there," Fogarty warned.
"That's a big focus for us this week because they're a very dangerous team when they've got the ball."
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush, 7.35pm.
Rabbitohs team: 1. Blake Taaffe, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Isaiah Tass, 4. Campbell Graham, 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker, 7. Lachlan Ilias, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Hame Sele, 11. Michael Chee Kam, 12. Jacob Host, 13. Liam Knight. Interchange: 14. Jed Cartwright, 15. Tallis Duncan, 16. Shaq Mitchell, 17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita. Reserves: 18. Richard Kennar, 19. Tyrone Munro, 20. Peter Mamouzelos, 21, Keaon Koloamatangi, 22. Dean Hawkins.
Raiders team: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Matthew Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Corey Harawira-Naera, 12. Corey Horsburgh, 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Harley Smith-Shields, 22. Peter Hola.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
