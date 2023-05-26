Australians are currently more motivated to be thrifty with our spending than they have been for a long time.
Monash University's Australian Consumer and Retail Studies' Pulse Survey conducted in April 2023 found that's not all consumers were doing, though.
Australians appear to be ever more inclined to seek Australian made.
A statement released in May explained the survey's purpose was to gauge Australian consumers' cost-of-living sentiment and to see if their purchasing habits had changed since the same period 12 months prior.
Dr Eloise Zoppos was the report's lead author. Dr Zoppos is the research and engagement director of the Australian Consumer and Retail Studies research unit in Monash Business School's Department of Marketing.
According to the survey, 35 per cent of Australians are shopping for products that are locally produced, more so than they did a year earlier, and 30 per cent are actively seeking less environmentally damaging products.
"It's heartening to see more Australian shoppers wanting to shop for products that are locally produced," Dr Zoppos said.
"It's a finding that we've been seeing in our research for several years, and one that really started to emerge strongly during the pandemic as Australians became more conscious of their broader shopping habits."
According to the survey, when shopping for apparel, there was a shift in individuals that panned about equal overall.
Twenty-seven per cent of them reported their spending is now more inclined towards the product's sustainability, while 29 per cent reported that their spending is less that way than it had been a year earlier.
"Our research shows that sustainability continues to be important for many Australians," Dr Zoppos said.
"It's clear that sustainability is not just a trend, and Aussies are rejecting a throwaway culture and are really becoming mindful of their purchase habits."
Meanwhile, the result was rather predictable when consumers were asked the more open question of what else had changed in their retail habits compared to the same time last year.
Shoppers are considering the cost of goods far more than they used to.
In a collective rejection of brand snobbery, nearly half of those surveyed (47 per cent) admitted they've been seeking lower-priced brands more than they did a year ago.
The Monash statement indicated Australians are revisiting their spending habits as their buying power and disposable income decrease.
"Cost of living increases are top of mind for all Australians right now," Dr Zoppos said.
"Our research shows that Aussies are becoming more and more mindful of what they're spending and are becoming more price-driven than they were at the same time last year.
"Some are shopping for lower priced brands or alternatives more than they did in 2022, while others are holding off until a sale, and some are even deferring a purchase indefinitely."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.