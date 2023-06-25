Shane Warne played by Alex Williams in two part drama event

How do you play a legend?
Alex Williams has transformed from the most hated character on Home and Away, as Jacob the abusive husband of Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), into one of Australia's most loved sporting heroes - Shane Warne - in Channel 9's mini-series Warnie.
"Doing Home and Away was great, and a departure from the characters I usually play, but I much prefer this," Williams says.
"As soon as it [audition notice] came up, it's one I circled and said 'I could really do this'."
The 33-year-old chameleon has portrayed other famous faces including Julian Assange in Underground; Kirk Pengilly in Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS; Paul Onions in Catching Milat and John Harvey in Brock.
"I've played a lot of real life characters. This is my seventh bio-pic. I quite enjoy the challenge taking on that stuff physically and emotionally."
The challenge with any bio-pic is to depict the changes during the lifespan of the subject.
"We created six or seven looks, and the production team and I worked really hard to get it right. You will see how good the make-up and costume department were. The two episodes span a couple of decades so we had to have strong silhouettes for his different looks.
"Shane had one blue and one green eye, so I had to wear a lens in my left eye. It's the little details like that you pick up on when you start watching videos [of Warne] more analytically.
"I watched and read pretty much everything about him and had matches on repeat in my house. Once I got the role, I picked up a cricket ball and didn't put it down until filming finished.
Williams says he didn't play cricket growing up, except backyard cricket with his two brothers and father.
"We had some serious fun because we are all very competitive."
He did, however, take up playing league cricket in Sydney about four years ago.
"I bowled mostly, I'm a pretty bad batsman; actually I'm a pretty bad bowler to be honest. There is certainly no spin in my game, I bowl as straight as can be.
Once he got the role he asked for some coaching from people who had worked with Shane.
"Bowling leg spin is probably hardest thing to do in cricket. Shane had a particular run up, release and style.
So, I was in the nets twice a day and had former Australian Test cricketer Steve O'Keefe training me, that was a good start.
"Once we got to Melbourne Bryce McGain, a capped cricket player for Australia who trained with Shane, and TJ [Terry Jenner Shane's bowling coach] helped me get the technique and also the mentality of bowling."
TJ was also Warnie's friend and confidant and mentor.
"I learnt a lot of stuff I didn't know about Shane."
Williams says he bleached his hair a number of times to get it right, and even analysed Warnie's gait.
"He was built like a discus thrower to be honest. He had a really strong trunk, where a lot of his power was generated from.
"When I got the role I was about 75 kilograms wet, so I put some weight on. It was important to creating a body that would work, then a body that would also dress up and would work later on."
Williams had worked with Tom Stokes, who plays Steve Waugh, but hadn't worked with Anthony Hayes (TJ). He says it was lucky Marny Kennedy, who plays Simone Warne, is actually a good mate.
"We often help each other with auditions... go to same football club. So to work with her was really nice.
"Building the relationship as husband and wife, having a prior friendship and understanding of each other helped a lot."
Naturally, there will be a lot of scrutiny from the public.
"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a lot of pressure. I was excited to play him, but I didn't take it on lightly. I worked harder than I have before to make it authentic, so people would get a good view of him.
"He was a fun guy."
Williams says the two-part bio-pic was shot over five weeks, which was pretty fast.
"It was the hardest shoot I've done."
"Shooting down in Melbourne, where he is even more beloved than the rest of Australia, if that's even possible, every single person I met had a story or an interaction with him. It was really cool, but most of them contradicted the way he was perceived. It was fascinating."
