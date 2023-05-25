Exploit NFL odds to your advantage

Let's look at the strategies you'll need to use to maximise your chances of winning. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.



To make the most out of your NFL betting, it's essential that you understand the different types of bets that are available to you. Another thing to do to help you make smart and well-informed decisions when betting on NFL games is to research teams, players, and fixtures. Most of all though, you have to be clear about the NFL odds as they are the greatest indicator of whether a wager will be successful or not.

Here, we'll look at the strategies you'll need to use to maximise your chances of winning.

How to understand NFL betting odds

NFL betting odds are a way for sportsbooks to determine the likelihood of an outcome in a given game, and so it is important that you have a good grasp of how they work.

The most common type of NFL betting odds is the point spread, which is used to even out the playing field between two teams. The point spread is expressed as a number - a negative number is used to denote the team or player that is favored to win, and a positive number denotes the underdog.

The team that is assigned a negative figure must win by more points than the original figure for the bet to come in. For example, if one team is favored by four points, then, they need to win by four points for punters who back them to win.

Moneyline odds, meanwhile, are used to determine the size of your win or loss, and total line odds are used to predict whether the combined score of both teams will be over or under a certain amount.

Use advanced strategies to get an edge on NFL bets

When assessing the odds of the next big NFL clash, it's wise to shop around and compare what different sportsbooks are offerings before you commit to one.

With so many sportsbooks to choose from, and so many big sporting events around the world, of course, sportsbooks will offer different lines and odds, so it's worth putting in the time to compare and contrast to find the best sportsbook for your bets.

If one of the teams is more fancied at one sportsbook than the other, and you are confident they can continue their winning streak, then you could place your bet on them.

Players should also look at analytics and data-driven insights to help them form an opinion before gambling. Trends and statistics are key indicators of how a team is likely to perform. Of course, nothing in sports is certain, but looking at recent results can help your decision-making.

How to utilise technology to assess odds when betting on NFL games

Technology has completely transformed the way people bet on NFL games. Thanks to new innovations, bettors have access to so many tools and resources that can help them make smart decisions when betting on games. Using apps and sports websites, you can monitor team news, injuries, and suspensions on a regular basis, so that it would be easy to properly assess how strong a side is, heading into the fixtures.

Also, you should look for online betting platforms or casinos that provide features like live streaming and in-play betting options. All these technological tools and features give players the maximum information they require before placing their bets on a game that can change anytime.