There's an old saying my father regularly told me as I was growing up and learning about money: it's only a bargain if you need it.
Therefore, the simplest answer to the question of what you should buy before the end of the financial year is anything you know that you (or your family or your business) need, especially if it's genuinely cheaper than it usually is or if you'll be able to claim it as a tax deduction a whole year sooner (or even better, both).
However, the end-of-financial year (EOFY) sales can distort our perception of what we need, experts say.
"There are several behavioural biases exploited by business when it comes to sales season: fear of missing out (FOMO), scarcity bias, confirmation bias, anchoring bias and loss aversion bias," Associate Professor of Finance at RMIT Dr Angel Zhong said.
"With the current rising cost of living, uncertainty in the economy and rapidly rising interest rates, consumers may be more likely to fall victim to certain behavioural biases.
"When prices for essential goods and services such as food, housing, and healthcare are increasing, consumers may feel more pressure to find ways to save money.
"This can make them more vulnerable to behaviours driven by FOMO, loss aversion bias and scarcity bias, which may cause them to feel like they need to take advantage of sales and discounts, even if they don't need the item."
Human psychology is intriguing, and understanding that we are all susceptible to various marketing and sales methods can be beneficial.
"The economic uncertainty and anxiety that can arise during times of rising cost of living can also make consumers more susceptible to other biases, such as confirmation bias and anchoring bias," Dr Zhong said.
"This may cause them to seek out information that confirms their decisions to make a purchase while ignoring any evidence that suggests they should reconsider, or to be influenced by the original price of an item even if the actual price is still relatively high."
Dr Zhong offered the following advice to ensure you get true value from the EOFY sales.
"It's important to be aware of these biases and take steps to avoid overspending by:
