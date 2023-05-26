The anti-China drive was led first by Malcolm Turnbull and his advisor John Garnaut.

Australia began with anti-dumping tariffs in 2017 on Chinese steel and aluminium products that the WTO later found illegal.

When Turnbull banned Huawei operating in Australia in August 2018, we were the first government in the world to do so.

We then banned Chinese foreign investments in 2017/2018, including China Mengniu Dairy Co's proposed $600 million acquisition of Lion Dairy & Drinks, despite the Foreign Investment Review Board's agreement to the deal. There was hardly a security risk here with a dairy company!

We introduced foreign influence laws in 2018 directed against China that proved so wide that Turnbull himself had to declare that he was an agent of foreign influence after participating in a South Korean forum.