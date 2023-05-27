The Queanbeyan Blues are fighting to lift themselves off the bottom of the ladder after a rough start to the 2023 campaign.
The Blues - last year's grand finalists - have been hit by a massive player shortage this season, forced to withdraw from the reserve grade competition because of a lack of availability.
Coach Simon Woolford has returned to the club to take the reins, but so far has managed to win just one of five games.
The Bulldogs have been bolstered by the return of some key players this year - including Mitch and Tyler Cornish - as they try to stamp themselves as a title contender.
Tune into the stream from 3pm on Saturday to watch the match of the round live and free. The Canberra Times and BarTV will stream a Raiders Cup match for free every week.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
