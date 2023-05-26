The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tennis ACT boss Kim Kachel leaves job to take opportunity in Queensland

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Kachel has been the Tennis ACT boss since the end of 2017. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Kim Kachel has been the Tennis ACT boss since the end of 2017. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Outgoing Tennis ACT boss Kim Kachel is confident the sport can thrive in the capital off the back of booming participation numbers, new facilities and Nick Kyrgios forging a pathway for players to follow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.