Outgoing Tennis ACT boss Kim Kachel is confident the sport can thrive in the capital off the back of booming participation numbers, new facilities and Nick Kyrgios forging a pathway for players to follow.
Kachel ended his six-and-a-half year tenure at Tennis ACT on Friday after confirming he was moving to Brisbane to be the new chief executive of Tennis Queensland.
Tennis ACT has already started the search for his replacement, with his successor to oversee the construction of the new Gungahlin Tennis Centre in Amaroo.
Kachel secured ACT government support to get the $11 million project over the line, but he says Canberra needs more courts to cater for increased demand in areas like Gungahlin, West Belconnen and Tuggeranong.
"To see the significant investment and establish the new facility at Amaroo, to see the 'book a court' system come in to the ACT and LED lighting projects ... there have been a whole bunch of projects and legacy items for community clubs," Kachel said.
"The sport is thriving in Canberra at the moment. We're the number one chosen and delivered sport in schools and the participation numbers are through the roof.
"We've got nearly 32,000 participants in the ACT, so the sport is in really good hands going forward and our community clubs are doing a brilliant job.
"We obviously still have ambition of setting up more facilities and there are areas that need more courts. There's still an under-supply of courts in those growth regions, but with North Woden, Weston Creek and Amaroo coming online, we're starting to address some of those issues.
"There's still a long way to go, but the future looks really bright. For me, an opportunity presented itself [in Queensland] and I thought the timing was probably right."
Kachel - who was also the head of Canberra's coalition of major participation sports - will replace Anthony White in Queensland in July.
"Kim brings with him more than six years of experience as CEO of Tennis ACT, where he engineered and delivered a strong revenue diversification strategy and financial turnaround," Tennis Queensland chair Jane Prentice said.
"He has a comprehensive understanding of tennis pathways, initially as a junior player and later as a talent and high-performance coach with Tennis Australia."
Kachel has also been a strong ally for world No. 25 Kyrgios, whose comeback is on hold after injuring his foot earlier this month.
Kachel flew to London last year to watch Kyrgios play in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic and the pair have worked together to engage with children around Canberra, and for Kyrgios to become a mentor for the likes of rising star Charlie Camus.
"With Nick breaking all sorts of records for Canberra players - the first grand slam champion from the ACT, the first Wimbledon finalist from the ACT - the interest in the sport is growing with him," Kachel said.
"He's a once-in-a-generation, a once-in-a-lifetime type of athlete so it's great for Canberra to be able to capitalise that and he does so much work with the community that no one sees."
Kachel has also helped Tennis ACT's stocks rise as a major events location. The facility at Lyneham hosts the Canberra International - on hardcourts in January and then on clay later in the year - and held a Fed Cup fixture in 2018.
"We've shown over the journey we're very capable of running major events when those opportunities arise," Kachel said.
"At one point [in 2018] we had three different events on three different surfaces in the first three months of the year. We don't think that's been done anywhere else in the world but we did it and it was an amazing achievement for everyone.
"We had to move the entire Canberra International tournament from Canberra to Bendigo because of smoke [in 2020]. That was chaotic - picking up a major event and moving it - and all the players - to another city. It was quite surreal.
"The whole sporting community here has been great to work with. We come in each day wanting to make a difference and community sport really does provide that positive feeling."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
