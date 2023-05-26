Blood donation is one of the easiest ways to help people, and one of the greatest gifts you can give.- Jemma Falkenmire, Red Cross
Did you know that just 3 per cent of Australians roll up their sleeves to donate blood? Yet one in three people will need it in their lifetime.
This year the Australian Red Cross is celebrating National Blood Donor Week from June 12-18 to say "thank you" to the 500,000 donors who save countless lives every year.
"Blood donation is one of the easiest ways to help people and one of the greatest gifts you can give," Red Cross spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire said.
"The tiny pinch of a needle may last a couple of seconds, yet your blood could mean a lifetime to the person who receives it.
"It could help an unborn baby, battle cancer, or save someone dying from road trauma, as well as help people through a range of life-threatening illnesses.
"With the pandemic has come an increased demand for blood, and that means that we need more donors."
One such donor is Daniel Alexander from regional Australia, who has rolled up his sleeves more than 500 times - a record for someone who is just 42 years old.
Daniel is part of a special club of only 100 donors whose blood is used to prevent a medical condition that can cause anaemia, disability and death in the one in six pregnant women with a negative blood type.
Known as Haemolytic Disease, it has been eradicated in Australia thanks to people like Daniel.
Daniel's body makes an antibody that prevents the condition from occurring, and just a very small injection of it tricks the female body into not mounting an immune response against her baby.
The condition is a blood incompatibility disease that occurs when a mother has a negative blood type, but her baby has a positive one.
Daniel's body makes the antibody through regular injections of "positive" blood cells, which he travels to Sydney to receive every six months.
He donates plasma fortnightly at the Broadmeadow Blood Donor Centre, and the antibody, known as Anti D, is captured from it.
In a marvellous twist of fate, Daniel's own sister benefitted from an injection of Anti D when she became pregnant.
Newcastle Donor Centre manager Mark Sjostedt said Daniel's blood was special, as was his commitment to saving lives.
"Most pregnant women out there wouldn't know the role that someone like Daniel is playing in ensuring the safe arrival of their babies into the world," he said.
"Australia owes Daniel an enormous thank you for being one of so few Australians to provide this antibody."
