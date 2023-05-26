Eddie Jones has laid down the gauntlet. Tom Wright is ready to answer the challenge.
The Wallabies coach declared on Friday morning the ACT Brumbies star can be the best fullback in the world.
It's lofty praise for a player in his first season at the position, but Wright is determined to live up to the expectations.
The comments came as the Brumbies and Rugby Australia announced the 25-year-old had signed a new two-year contract.
The departure of Tom Banks opened up an opportunity and Wright has grabbed the ACT No.15 jumper with both hands. A desire to fill the role for the Wallabies at this year's World Cup was among the player's goals, but Jones has urged him to aim even higher.
"Tom has the ability to be the world's best fullback," Jones said. "That's the challenge for him, how much more can he find?"
Wright already has one hand on Australia's starting fullback role but he's determined not to rest on his laurels.
Instead, the 25-year-old is striving to be the best in the world.
Wright will have his next opportunity to do so when the Brumbies host the Chiefs on Saturday night, the fullback to go head to head with All Blacks star Damian McKenzie.
"I'd be selling myself short if I didn't want to be [the best fullback in the world]," Wright said. "I don't come in here every day to just get by. Signing for two more years, I dare say I've got a little bit of time to keep working towards that goal.
"We've got the big dance at the end of this year over in France, but we've also got a big five weeks coming up [for the Brumbies]. We're not talking about two or three weeks, because we're not aiming to bow out early."
Wright had plenty of options when considering his future. Cashed-up international clubs were circling, while he could have returned to the NRL. Instead, the fullback was always hoping to stay with the Brumbies.
Having moved to Canberra in late 2018, Wright has developed into a leader within the organisation and made the ACT home.
"There were a few things on the table but the priority and where my heart is was to stay in Australia," Wright said. "I have a genuine love for this club because they gave me an opportunity and took a small gamble on me coming back from rugby league.
"I can't be more thankful to Dan McKellar, Peter Hewat and Laurie Fisher because those three stripped it all back for me and gave me small parts of the game to learn bit by bit."
Another factor in Wright's decision to remain in Australia was the opportunity to play in the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour.
The team only tours once every 12 years, but Brumbies players still speak about the club's victory over the Lions in 2013.
Tevita Kuridrani and Christian Leali'ifano played a key role in the win and took Wright under their wing when he moved to the ACT.
They may have moved on, but the fullback is eager to replicate their success in 2025.
"It's a pretty iconic game when the Brumbies played the British and Irish Lions all those years ago," he said. "It might come around in your career, it might not, based on timing. We're fortunate there's that potential to play against one of the greatest sides you'll ever come across. It's definitely on the wish list."
While he has thrived since joining the Brumbies, Wright credits his time at Manly for providing a solid foundation for a successful professional career.
The fullback graduated from St Joseph's College in Sydney and walked straight into the Sea Eagles' Brookvale base, training alongside the likes of Daly Cherry-Evans, Nate Myles, and Tom and Jake Trbojevic.
The fullback had the chance to meet up with Sea Eagles players during their visit to Canberra for last week's thumping victory over the Raiders and he reflected on how far he's come since his time at Manly.
"Some of those hard-edged older dudes teach you little bits and pieces along the way," he said. "I had no idea I was learning at the time but I was soaking up heaps.
"It probably accelerated [my development] and I took plenty at the time without knowing I was taking heaps. I owe plenty to those guys [helping me] grow up quickly in the professional environment."
Wright has watched with interest as rugby league and union officials have engaged in a public slanging match in recent months.
Rugby Australia landed a major blow when Sydney Roosters star Joseph Sua'ali'i signed a lucrative deal with the organisation.
RA chairman Hamish McLennan has since launched a bid for Broncos enforcer Payne Haas and has his sights on a host of others.
Sua'ali'i has faced considerable criticism since his contract was announced and his performances have suffered as a result.
The 19-year-old isn't set to swap codes until late 2024 and Wright said fans and commentators should lay off the teenager.
"Hopefully we will stop talking about him soon because he's an unbelievable talent but he's not coming for a while. If he comes early, how good, but when he gets here, that's when he's going to start cracking down doors and being unbelievable for our game.
"Until then, let's leave the poor kid alone because if we keep talking about it too much, it can only be playing on his mind."
