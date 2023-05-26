The Canberra Times
The ACT government needs to provide more transparency on the CIT

By Letters to the Editor
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
The public is entitled to know more about what is happening at the CIT. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Canberra Institute of Technology staff survey results would have been predicted quite easily by too many Canberrans who have also endured their senior managers' serves of timewasting and faddish "human resources" rubbish that is disguised as staff training or professional development ("Contracts angered staff", May 22).

