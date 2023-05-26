The Canberra Institute of Technology staff survey results would have been predicted quite easily by too many Canberrans who have also endured their senior managers' serves of timewasting and faddish "human resources" rubbish that is disguised as staff training or professional development ("Contracts angered staff", May 22).
Other longer-term impacts on CIT's operations should also be identified from staff being commandeered into propping up such an expensive and unproductive exercise in contracting out to the private sector.
While the survey results had to be levered out of the ACT government via FOI, the fast approaching 12-month anniversary of the initial public exposure of this $8.5 million contract saga calls for at least a factual update from the ACT skills minister about ongoing operational "fall out" issues and costs linked to what should have been an avoidable institutional implosion.
For example, while CIT spin now indicates vaguely that it "has hired for a number of new executive roles", ACT ratepayers are still none the wiser about whether they are still supporting two CIT CEOs, given that an acting fly-in fly-out CEO from interstate was appointed last July while the permanent one went on what sounded like gardening leave.
I've yet to get an EV though I hope to one day.
I recently read that there's a push to make EV manufacturers build them with an engine sound as a safety measure for pedestrians and cyclists who otherwise can't hear them coming.
Not a bad idea, but as a corollary I'd also legislate against pedestrians and cyclists wearing music headphones and investigate ways to try and get more of them to pay attention to the traffic, especially when crossing roads or running red lights.
The report "Minister pressured to review board members' conflicts" (May 22, p5) singles out former chief executive of Origin Energy Grant King as a target for examination because of his continuing links to companies involved in the carbon offsets and carbon credits schemes.
No serious scientific organisation in the world accepts that carbon offsets are a substitute for genuine emissions cuts. Eminent qualified critics of Australia's carbon credit scheme hold that up to 80 per cent of accredited offsets are "junk", and serve only to justify more emissions by the big polluters.
Those who question the appointment of Mr King as chair of the Climate Change Authority have good reason to do so.
Racism in all its forms is to be abhorred and condemned. So it is with any attack on Stan Grant based on the grounds of his race.
The condemnation rightly directed at Stan Grant for abusing his privileged position as an ABC employee to hijack the coverage of the historic coronation broadcast nevertheless stands.
A telling point in Mr Grant's statement is that he was invited on to the show. It begs the question as to who made that gross error of judgement and why? There was no stand out reason suggesting Mr Grant had expertise to comment on the coronation.
The ABC must respond to the Australian Monarchist League's freedom of information requests as a matter of urgency to help clean the stench it created into what is fast turning into a debacle of crisis proportions for the broadcaster.
People who argue for a "no" vote on the basis that the Voice "does not address the real problem", and who say that "there are decades of 'voices' gathering dust in cabinet and departmental advice" (Bob Howden, Letters, May 18) are repeating and perpetuating those decades of the experiences of our First Nations people.
We seem to listen to them but we don't hear their voices. We have to learn to really heed their Voice, to really heed what they need and want, to really work with them, rather than impose solutions such as military-style interventions.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart is an invitation to do things differently. We can reject that invitation or vote "yes" as the first big step in really heeding, really hearing Indigenous Australians.
The choice is ours.
It's a good thing West Block is to return to service after eight years in mothballs.
What is not so easy to be pleased about is the fact it was sold by our government for $6.25 million, sat on by the private buyer for five years, then sold on for $24.5 million.
How did the government arrive at such a low selling price for this asset?
Recent correspondence highlights concerns "just terms" might not be applied to the acquisition of Calvary.
While I know nothing about how the finances of this place have come about, I have always thought Calvary was given nearly everything by the taxpayers.
I have this idea that all the good things Catholics do are paid for by the locals, non-Catholics included (even though they never give us any credit).
Can we find out, please; just what is theirs and how did they come to acquire it?
The flag mast over Parliament House is supported by steel beams bent at an angle similar to that of boomerangs.
This suggests a way to pay respect and recognise Australia's traditional owners and custodians of country. Subject to approval by the Indigenous community the bent beams could be fashioned into realistic-looking boomerangs, decorated with the colourful designs Australian Indigenous artists are famous for.
Alternatively, the boomerangs could become screens displaying projected images of such art.
Beams on the hill supporting unity and reconciliation.
I note that DPP Shane Drumgold SC has a legal team including Mark Tedeschi KC representing him at the Lehrmann trial inquiry.
Given that Mr Tedeschi - a top silk - would be charging many thousands of dollars a day for his services (and any other members of the team would likely have high per day charge rates), in the interests of transparency, I think it needs to be made public whether it is ACT taxpayers who are paying for Mr Drumgold's legal team.
Perhaps the ACT Attorney-General might respond.
There are bound to be different opinions on the Voice. Two members of the Raiders and two members of the Rabbitohs have simply said they are thinking about it.
If all team members were strongly in favour of or all strongly opposed to the "yes" vote, team focus might be strengthened; but if players voice different opinions focus is bound to be dulled.
Active players should not be put into a position where they have to express an opinion, at least until the football season ends.
The Raiders need all the focus they can get.
The words Bill Deane claims to quote from The Canberra Times editorial of May 24 ("Grant's trolling highlights impact of online abuse") about trolling aren't to be found in the article.
While he is right to say the article is concerned online abuse threatens free speech that view was put far more forcefully than he would have it.
Did the real words hit home? "The vicious, cowardly, and often anonymous attacks now part of the daily lives of those who dare to engage in public discourse threatens freedom of speech. If this is not reversed we shall all be the poorer."
Mr Deane claims such behaviour represents freedom of speech. An egregious error.
This week I was admitted to Calvary Public Hospital, Bruce, for an emergency surgical procedure.
From entering the ED, through the short stay unit, to the ward, operating theatre, and finally post-operative care, I found every member of staff to be courteous, caring, and extremely professional.
There is an obvious ethos present in the hospital. This ethos is founded in seeing every one - staff, patients and visitors - as a unique human person, a someone, and not a disposable something.
My hope is that this ethos will not change after July. Calvary's gift to this city, and further afield, is the absolute respect for human life, from conception to natural death.
