Mechanics awarded the nation's best Advertising Feature

Car Mechanical Services owner Charlie Sgroi after winning the Champion Automotive Mechanical Repairs category at the 2023 Australian Small Business Champion Awards. Picture supplied

A win at the recent 2023 Australian Small Business Champion Awards has confirmed what their loyal customers already knew about Car Mechanical Services in Fisher - that they are the best in Australia!



The business was named Champion Automotive Mechanical Repairs at an awards ceremony held in April at The Star Sydney, with over 1000 guests in attendance.

Owners of Car Mechanical Services, Charlie and Raffy Sgroi said, "Out of 4500 entrants we were selected as a finalist and with 45 awards presented across the night, we took out our category. We are extremely honoured and grateful for this phenomenal award and recognition.

"We are proud of our team and thank them for their hard work and we also want to thank our amazing clients for trusting and having confidence in us."

The Australian Small Business Champion Awards is the only national recognition program for Australian small businesses. The program aims to shine a spotlight on the high standard of excellence seen through the small business sector across the nation. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the awards.

Charlie and the team at Car Mechanical Services always strive to offer an honest and reliable service. Picture supplied

Car Mechanical Services (CMS) received an award statuette, a limited edition 25th anniversary commemorative coin and certificate, as well as national recognition for their efforts as an industry leader.



CMS is a family owned and operated business that has been providing the very best service in auto repairs and maintenance for over 40 years. When Charlie and Raffy started the business their aim was to provide an extraordinary service for their customers.



"We believe our work is a reflection of our character. We always strive to uphold our reputation as a personable and reliable service," Raffy said. "We dedicated time and passion and today we are proud to run a premium automotive repair centre, a safe and enjoyable workplace for our employees, and an ethical environment that creates opportunity for all."

CMS understands that the industry requires lifelong learning and are always investing in new technology and continual training for their team.



"We are determined to become a business model in our industry that prioritises sustainability and an inclusive workplace," Raffy said. "We offer work experience training for school students to gain the confidence and industry skills that are fundamental for every future job."



CMS is also launching a new training opportunity for neurodivergent school students. A diverse and inclusive workplace that makes everyone, regardless of who they are or what they do for the business, feel equally involved and supported.



Whether your vehicle needs a complicated repair or a simple oil change, take it to a mechanic you can trust and one that has national recognition. CMS will keep your car looking and running like new and their expert technicians fix all makes and models.

