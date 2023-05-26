Michael Brennan will not seek reappointment as chair of the Productivity Commission, with a recruitment process now underway to find his replacement.
The independent research and advisory body investigates economic, social and environmental issues impacting Australians, and recently released the 5-Year Productivity Inquiry.
Mr Brennan was appointed chair in September 2018, and had previously been a deputy secretary for the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance before joining the Commonwealth Treasury as a deputy secretary.
"I thank Mr Brennan for his commitment and significant contribution to the Commission's work over the past five years," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement.
"The Albanese Government is committed to ensuring the Productivity Commission remains strong and effective into the future, providing world-class advice on productivity as well as prosperity and progress more broadly."
A merit-based recruitment process is underway.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
