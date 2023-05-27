On my birthday six years ago, I came home to a tragedy.
Two of my sister's friends and their parents had been found dead in their family home. An eerie silence followed in the coming days, but slowly, information began to be released in snippets. Over time it became clear that the father had planned an elaborate system in which gas bottles had been connected to hosing, run through the ceiling and linked to fans around the house. According to the coroner, this had been a very carefully planned murder and suicide.
My sister, who is severely disabled, attends a special needs school. Both her friends, who died aged 11 and 10, had significant neurodiversities.
This was just one of the many times I saw domestic violence perpetuated towards youth in my community - one filled with those of very different abilities, cultural and social backgrounds. I've seen the horrors of such behaviour, and the impact both physical and psychological abuse can have on a family.
Upon moving to Canberra, as a student, I was spurred to become more involved in the local community.
Having a personal compulsion to advocate for victims of family violence, particularly those from marginalised communities, I reached out to the Domestic Violence Crisis Service (DVCS) and was enthusiastically given some tasks to assist the organisation.
As the months passed, the election of new board members approached. Having read the resumes of the other candidates, I felt too small and underqualified to put my name forward.
However, one of my first friends at the organisation urged me to apply, reasoning that I carried a unique insight with me. I came from an intersectional background and could represent an entirely different population in the ACT - youth.
Too often, young people are shut out of conversations pertaining to policy on domestic violence.
This is despite the fact that one in six women experience abuse before the age of 15, and that more than two-fifths of all sexual assaults recorded against children aged zero to 14 were perpetrated by a family member.
So, I put my name forward, and found myself being elected, at 19, as the youngest board member of the organisation. By 2023, I was elected board secretary.
This position allows me a unique, wholistic view of the organisation, including DVCS' programs for youth and children. The most notable includes the young peoples outreach program, assisting with the wellbeing and recovery of children and young people who have been exposed to domestic and family violence, either as witnesses or direct victims.
I also never realised how many initiatives operated within the ACT to elevate the voices of youth in this space. For example, I first became involved in with the ACT Human Rights Commission when writing an article for one of their forums on the impacts of COVID on the special needs community. In developing a relationship with them, I realised they were pivotal in elevating youth voices in domestic violence policy.
For instance, they recently curated a resource called Now You Have Heard Us: What Will You Do? Over six months the ACT Children and Young People Commissioner and the Family Safety Hub listened to seventy young Canberrans, 35 of whom have lived with family violence. This booklet recollects the experiences of youth living with family violence, speaking about what it is like, what helped and what didn't. Such resource curation is a crucial step in elevating young people's voices in this sphere.
Another opportunity I had was to apply to be a Speak Now Youth Ambassador for Anti-Slavery Australia. Young people across Australia came together to discuss ways to mitigate and help those, victim to modern slavery and forced marriages - which often culminates in violence in the home.
The program involved the launch of the Speak Now Youth Campaign, raising awareness about forced marriage or modern slavery in young communities, and curation of the My Blue Sky website, a resource to help young people in particular access legal, social and immediate support if in such situations.
We were tasked with thinking about accessibility for intersectional communities, for example neurodiverse youth or youth who don't speak English as their first language.
The ACT is a diverse, multi-faceted place and therefore it is vital we have more young people on the boards of organisations like DVCS or working more closely with bodies like the ACT Human Rights Commission and Anti-Slavery Australia to platform the voices, experiences and needs of youth and cross-cultural communities.
If you are a young person, passionate about reform, I urge you to find opportunities like these and utilise your access to a unique cohort within the ACT - students, youth groups and children.
It's time we had more voices from one of Australia's most underrepresented communities in the changing landscape of domestic violence policy.
