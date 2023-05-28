It seems that nearly every time I read The Canberra Times, I read of speeding vehicles endangering the lives of people using ACT roads.
One recent story involved a car driving on the wrong side of a dual carriage way at speeds of more than 130 kmh. The dash cam which caught the footage was from a car who narrowly avoided the speeding vehicle.
If there had have been a head-on collision, the impact would have occurred at about 210 kmh, maybe more. It is unlikely anybody would have survived.
This brings me to the death of Matthew McLuckie, the innocent victim of a fatal collision.
Matthew's father, Tom, has been vocal and pro-active in highlighting these concerns, as well as issues relating to leniency in sentencing and the appalling rate of defendants being released on bail over and over again.
Our Attorney-General, Shane Rattenbury, reportedly told Tom McLuckie that Matthew's death was an "isolated" incident.
Au contraire, Mr Rattenbury.
What will it take to get new laws to save lives on our roads? How many more innocent people have to die?
I agree with Sue Dyer (Letters, May 21) that many now "look to strong and active independents federally" for good policy outcomes.
But without the changes by the Greens to the government "Safeguard" mechanism, we would have been locked into rising greenhouse emissions from dodgy offsets for many years to come. The Greens' focus on better housing policy is also what is needed.
Our only hope for a more equitable society and strong climate action is for strong and progressive independents and Greens to have the balance of power after the next federal election.
They will need to have a focus on real action to reduce emissions, integrity in government and accountability.
I hope some such people are considering running in our House of Representative's seats here in Canberra at the next election.
In her article "We have to treat retirement differently in this day and age" (May 17, p20) Jenna Price discussed the various options for life after retirement. The common thread seems to be allowing retired people to work part-time (presumably in their pre-retirement occupation), say for two days.
I have a retired friend and fellow geologist who keeps up to date with developments in his field, and is still publishing academic papers despite now being physically disabled.
He is an outstanding example of productive life after retirement, and puts me to shame.
Given the complexities of Stage 2 of light rail, Smart Canberra Transport (SCT) has revised its estimates for Stages 1, 2A, 2B and for the mooted extension to Mawson.
Estimates for each stage are for construction, financing and for 20 years of operations and maintenance in 2023 prices.
The most probable, minimum cost of Stage 2 is $3.1 billion, comprising $0.580 billion for Stage 2A and $2.520 billion for Stage 2B. The mooted extension from Woden to Mawson would add a further $350 million, for a potential cost of $3.45 billion for an extended Stage 2.
Readers may recall that in March 2023, the ACT Liberal party announced that it would formally oppose light rail Stage 2, citing a cost of $3 billion for the project (excluding a Mawson extension).
With the certain knowledge that such major projects virtually always blow-out, who knows what the final cost might be?
The full analysis may be read on the website www.alogstudycentre.com.au/light-rail
Canberra is certainly having some beautiful autumn weather. Last Monday my wife and I visited the Namadgi National Park information centre just south of Tharwa.
We were most fortunate to come across the stunning exhibition by local photographer Graham Gall Our Forest in Focus - Life in our Trees.
Complementing Gall's photographs was the engaging commentary from the Australian National Botanic Gardens, the National Arboretum Canberra, the Australian National University and others. Accompanying the exhibition is the informative short film The Importance of Trees in the Visitor Centre's theatrette. Gall is the ACT's Attenborough. The exhibition is free and runs until June 28.
Given the stunning day, we also strolled around the woodland discovery trail. An easy loop with brilliant historical instalments. One featured the surveying of the ACT, another Gudgenby in a Box the early pioneers and their stories in the context of Gudgenby homestead.
But perhaps the most powerful story was that for thousands of years, our First People gathered on Mt Gudgenby to feast on Bogong moths and socialise. What an amazing place right on the doorstep of Canberrans.
There was fierce opposition when Calvary opened as a "public hospital" to be run by a religious order in 1979.
This was a decision of the Commonwealth which had responsibility for the ACT prior to self-government. Both Catholics and non-Catholics opposed a religious-run hospital as the "public hospital" for the northside. There was concern about legal medical procedures not aligning with Catholic values.
The ACT government does not appear to be targeting Calvary because it is a religious institution. The acquisition will enable the government to integrate the northside hospital into the ACT public health system which will enable flexibility for long term planning, including the building of a new hospital.
Those who oppose the takeover need reminding that the Catholic church has contributed very little towards financing the hospital; it was gifted the land, buildings and equipment. This was all paid for by the public.
Separation of church and state is a vital principle. It is inappropriate to choose a religious order to run a public hospital servicing different religions.
The recent aggressive response by police across all states to people brandishing knives and other weapons is alarming.
Shooting should be a last resort - but it isn't.
Haven't the police heard of a net gun?
It is rarely used but immediately confines any potential offender without a shot being fired.
If the NSW police definition of "community policing" is their recent cruel attack on a 95-year-old aged care resident they will have to get very busy in order to regain lost respect.
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman claims the revised [Planning] bill gets the balance right in delivering a legislative framework that responds to the range of different views and advice we have heard.
He clearly hasn't read the recently released Listening Report.
This includes the startling statistic (on page 19) that over 92 per cent of 113 respondents indicated that it was "not clear how the outcomes-focused approach will deliver better outcomes".
This is a damning assessment of the entire planning reform project and is, I believe, indicative of ACT Labor's dismissive approach to a range of legitimate community planning concerns.
It's time this government started actually listening to the community.
Two former ABC colleagues, Stuart Littlemore and David Salter, wrote recently in another media outlet an article strongly critical of current ABC standards.
I agree with most of what they said.
David and Stuart, like me, in our day were often accused of a "left wing-bias" (as Mario Stivala, Letters, May 24 frequently does today).
Sometimes though those involved in a public issue declined to speak to the ABC.
While we always had a duty to try and put their side, it wasn't the same as having them present their views directly.
Today's ABC faces the same issue.
It is still the "right-wing" side that most often opts out.
Funding cuts by conservative governments for the past decade have played a large part in the ABC not having sufficient resources to do its job as well as it should.
What we couldn't, and the ABC today can't, is demand that audiences are equally impartial and apolitical in their perceptions of what goes to air.
Correspondents such as Mario could make a voluntary start however.
It seems Dick Smith has decided to exchange his current relative obscurity for total irrelevancy.
So many rugby league players with "calf" injuries. I hope the rest of their herd is being better looked after.
It has been reported that 1.5 degrees of warming is "almost upon us". But the global average temperatures for March were already 1.5 degrees warmer. It's already here. As Grant Rosewarne of NZ King Salmon recently said: "We thought we had more time." That's why we've wasted the time we had.
David Warner to go to England for the Ashes. Really?
Peter Dutton, when rejecting the Voice, complains he does not know enough detail. If that is the case, then how can he stand up in Parliament and give numerous reasons for saying no? What are the genuine objections? How does this dishonesty sit with his supporters?
Here's one way to deal with disruptive climate change protesters. Cut off their electricity and gas and let them freeze in the dark.
Anyone can opine on the Voice: sporting bodies, experts in their fields, amateurs in the suburbs, just anyone. They all should - in good faith of course - with all the correct information. It is the only pressing issue that's being put to Australian voters at a referendum.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be considering a feature film about life inside a royal palace. It seems they will do whatever it takes to make more money. What next, a foray into adult entertainment?
People should not just rely on the scare tactics being touted, especially from the "yes" side, on the Voice. I'm confident voters who truly understand what this proposal is all about will see sense and vote "no".
Scott Morrison says that failure of the Voice to Parliament would be "crushing to the soul" of Indigenous Australians. By implication, success would be uplifting to the soul of Indigenous Australians. Yet Morrison urges us to vote against the Voice. His logic is beyond my understanding.
If proposals for a four-day work week with no loss of pay are adopted it would effectively amount to a 25 percent pay increase for the workers involved. It's difficult to see the justification for that without significant productivity gains.
