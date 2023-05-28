The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

More needs to be done to keep reckless speeding drivers in check

By Letters to the Editor
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McLuckie places flowers at the spot where his son Matthew was killed by a speeding driver. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Tom McLuckie places flowers at the spot where his son Matthew was killed by a speeding driver. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It seems that nearly every time I read The Canberra Times, I read of speeding vehicles endangering the lives of people using ACT roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.