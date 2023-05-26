The ACT Brumbies are bracing for a Test match-intensity clash against Waikato Chiefs to start their finals campaign two weeks early on Saturday night.
The title favourite Chiefs arrive in town having lost just one game so far this season and knowing they can break Brumbies hearts and secure top spot on the ladder in one brutal blow at Canberra Stadium.
The tight race for crucial top four spots has put the Brumbies on high alert, despite winning three of their past four against the Chiefs and five of their past six at home.
They need to win both of their remaining regular-season games and hope the Canterbury Crusaders stumble in at least one of their matches to jump back up into second place.
Brumbies winger Andy Muirhead said the long list of finals permutations had put extra significance on beating the star-laden Chiefs.
"We fell a bit short with some of our standards [last week]," Muirhead said.
"I think you'll see a drastic change in how we play this weekend ... these are the games you want to play in and finals are the games you want to play.
"I was sitting out there [at training] when we had a chat as a team and I was thinking that this is probably our first final of the year.
"You get a sense of where you're at, and that's exciting. James Slipper said earlier this week that it's going to be Test match sort of intensity, that's what we're expecting and it's going to be a good test for us."
The Brumbies have recalled eight Test players to their starting side, while the Chiefs have moved All Blacks livewire Damian McKenzie back to fullback.
The Chiefs will be without Test duo Tupou Vaa'i and Anton Lienert-Brown, but still boast a long list of All Blacks stars including McKenzie, Sam Cane and Brodie Retallick.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Brumbies hit a pre-finals hurdle when they lost to the Western Force last weekend, coach Stephen Larkham admitting the result was deflating and preparation was subpar.
"But the guys who have come back in this week have brought energy to the room," Larkham said.
"The Chiefs are top of the table and playing exceptional football, it's exciting for us to get out there and test ourselves against a team that's going to go deep into the finals."
The Brumbies are also hosting a 10-year reunion for their 2013 side this weekend, which beat the British and Irish Lions before falling agonisingly short in the Super Rugby final against the Chiefs.
Ben Alexander, Pat McCabe, George Smith, Scott Fardy and Peter Kimlin will be among those at the ground to watch the new generation, while Nic White and Jesse Mogg are the only remaining links to the 2013 squad.
"They'll get to reminisce about what they did, from a different era and different time. We certainly appreciate history and what they did, but right now we need to perform," Larkham said.
SUPER RUGBY
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs at Canbera Stadium, 7.35pm
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Tom Hooper, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Connal McInerney, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Klayton Thorn, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.