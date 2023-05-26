The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

National Reconciliation Week events at Parliament House

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 26 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Explore Australia's heritage with a free Yeribee tour at Parliament House. Picture supplied
Explore Australia's heritage with a free Yeribee tour at Parliament House. Picture supplied

To commemorate National Reconciliation Week, Parliament House will be illuminated in the shapes, colours and landscapes of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.