National Reconciliation Week events at Parliament House

To commemorate National Reconciliation Week, Parliament House will be illuminated in the shapes, colours and landscapes of Australia.
The illumination will be from 6pm to 10pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Luritja artist Kayannie Denigan, who lives and works in Canberra, has created the artwork which will come alive on the Parliament House facade including the mountains, night skies, rivers, desert flowers of the Northern Territory and beaches and rainforest of Queensland.
There will also be a special star-gazing event at Parliament House from 7pm on Tuesday.
Join First Nations astronomer Peter Swanton and astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker for a night under the stars.
Discover how the skies have been used by First Nations people as maps to navigate seasons and guide cultural practices across a millennium. Explore the scientific importance of stars on country and how this knowledge is being preserved.
This free, family event will be held on the forecourt of Parliament House from 7pm to 8 pm on Tuesday. Remember to pack a picnic rug and a warm coat.
In the event of bad weather, the event will be cancelled and registered attendees will receive notifications of updates. Register now for the free event.
The event is supported by the ANU Astronomy Society.
And explore Australia's heritage with a free Yeribee tour at Parliament House on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 12 noon.
Hear the stories of the First Nations parliamentarians, explore the site history of Parliament House, gain insights into how First Nations Australians are participating in the nation's democratic processes, and enjoy significant artworks from the Parliament House Art Collection by celebrated First Nations artists.
The tour will look at the Great Hall Tapestry, the Great Hall Embroidery, the Barunga Statement, the Apology to Australia's Indigenous Peoples, the Yirrkala Bark Petitions, recent portraiture commissions, and significant pieces from First Nations artists from the Parliament House Art Collection. Book now.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra.
