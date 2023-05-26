Jarrah McLeod jumped at the chance to move to Canberra. So too Tareq Parter.
Not only were the pair pursuing their rugby union dreams, they were looking to make the most of a chance to establish careers away from the field.
In shifting to the capital, McLeod and Parter joined the Canberra Royals and became members of the club's Indigenous Opportunity Program.
Set up in conjunction with Calleo Indigenous, the initiative looks to help First Nations footballers chase their dreams while also providing opportunities to grow into confident, successful men and women.
Joining McLeod and Parter in the program are BJ Oates, Niki Patterson, Grace Kemp, Dylan McLachlan, Caleb Piper and Teanne Green.
"It's a good program to provide young Indigenous boys and girls the opportunity to develop," McLeod said. "It gives us a chance to be a better person away from home and helps us learn to live in the real world.
"That should help me support others and help young Indigenous children learn a bit better."
The seeds for the program were planted when Andy Muirhead joined Royals in 2017 and the Brumbies star has continued to give back to his club.
Royals have worked closely with Brumbies Indigenous Adviser Matt Sonter to identify suitable players and provide a holistic program beyond the field.
"Royals have been unique in this space over the last two to three years," Sonter said. "This year gave us an opportunity to create a holistic approach. The Indigenous kids came in for pre-season and then were able to slide back to clubland to play club footy.
"They've been able to develop lifelong friendships, receive opportunities for jobs and upskill. These are the skills we want young boys and girls to take back to their communities."
Royals have expressed their commitment to reconciliation through an Indigenous-inspired jersey designed by artist Amy Daniel
The former Uni-Norths player unveiled the Owls' First Nations jersey on Friday morning, the team to wear the jumper in Saturday's clash with Queanbeyan.
"I started playing for the Owls when I was 16 years old, now I'm 24," Daniel said. "Being brought up in this club and they were always supportive of my cultural background.
"It's super important to me and my culture to have a jersey, the first Owls Indigenous jersey. It's pretty surreal."
