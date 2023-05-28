The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Peter Scutt | Contractors are giving NDIS clients more choice

By Peter Scutt
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In his recent piece in The Canberra Times, Lloyd Williams, national secretary of the Health Services Union, argued that care and support workers are better off working on one of our competitors' platforms, HireUp, which uses a casualised employment model. I would usually avoid making such comparisons in the public domain, but if Mr Williams insists, here are the facts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.