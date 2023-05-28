On the Mable platform, the average cost for NDIS participants when engaging social support services, Monday to Friday, inclusive of platform fees, is $52.80 per hour, while the support worker receives, on average, $44 per hour. These rates are determined not by Mable but by independent contractors and their clients. According to its website, HireUp charges NDIS participants $55.82 while paying its casual workers $37.35 (including superannuation). As such, independent contractors on Mable are earning, on average, $6.65 per hour more than HireUp's casual employees (when superannuation is included) while still saving the taxpayer money.