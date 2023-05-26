Turn up the heater and pull on woolly socks Canberra, because the weekend is forecast to be the coldest since last winter.
It dipped to minus 3 degrees twice in the very early hours of Saturday though the apparent temperature felt as cold as minus 6.5, while Sunday is expected to reach a low of minus 1 and a maximum temperature of 12 degrees.
While Canberra has seen cooler temperatures this autumn, a weekend hasn't been so cold since July 2022.
Next week will see cool nights but bright days, Bureau of Meteorologist senior meteorologist Stephen Stefanac said.
"Long-range forecast models are favouring a good chance of there being warmer and drier than normal conditions for the ACT through winter ... at least for daytime temperatures," he said.
"Clear skies [can cause] cold frosty nights.
"If it is dry conditions and not much cloud around, you're going to get cold nights ... right through to winter."
While temperatures should be slightly below average over the next few days, most of next week will be pretty standard for a capital city winter, Mr Stefanac said.
"We're going to be below average for the start of the week, over the weekend and for the early part of the week, and then towards midweek Tuesday or Wednesday the daytime temperatures [will be] a little bit more closer to average," he said.
Monday is forecast to be partly cloudy, with a minimum temperature of 2 degrees and maximum of 14 degrees.
Tuesday is looking at a low of 2 degrees, a top of 16 degrees, and cloudy skies.
Meanwhile, Wednesday is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 4 to 16 degrees.
While this weekend looks to be the coldest of the year so far, Mr Stefanac said it was hard to predict minimum temperatures.
"It's hard to forecast minimum temperature, so that could allow for 1 or 2 degrees' possibility, [but] it's not impossible that it might get to be the coldest," he said.
One plus of the chilly temps is snowcapped mountains, with Perisher and Thredbo reporting lots of coverage in preparation for the snow season.
Both resorts received 15 centimetres of snow on Thursday night.
"With only two weeks left until [the opening weekend], it's time to start planning your winter escape."
Thredbo is forecast to have maximum temperatures below zero degrees over the weekend, with a low of minus 4 degrees.
There is a high chance of snow showers on Sunday and Monday.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
