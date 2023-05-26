Times Past: May 27, 1927

There was a lot of upset from Australian rules supporters in Canberra on the announcement that there was a rugby union game to be played on Manuka Oval. There was "considerable indignation" and a Mr O'Sullivan said it was a ridiculous state of affairs which compelled citizens of Canberra to travel to Northbourne Oval two Saturdays in a row. The distance between playing ovals at the time was a substantial one. It was raised that while players were forced to play elsewhere, other clubs had slipped in quietly and claimed the popular ground.