Times Past: May 27, 1927

By Jess Hollingsworth
May 27 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day 96 years ago.
Canberra is surrounded by rugby league and rugby union fans of NSW but being a transient city, there were many that came to Canberra that held a love for Aussie rules football. On this day in 1927, The Canberra Times reported on the indignation that was perceived on the use of Manuka Oval for rugby union matches.

