Times Past: May 27, 1927

Canberra is surrounded by rugby league and rugby union fans of NSW but being a transient city, there were many that came to Canberra that held a love for Aussie rules football. On this day in 1927, The Canberra Times reported on the indignation that was perceived on the use of Manuka Oval for rugby union matches.
There was a lot of upset from Australian rules supporters in Canberra on the announcement that there was a rugby union game to be played on Manuka Oval. There was "considerable indignation" and a Mr O'Sullivan said it was a ridiculous state of affairs which compelled citizens of Canberra to travel to Northbourne Oval two Saturdays in a row. The distance between playing ovals at the time was a substantial one. It was raised that while players were forced to play elsewhere, other clubs had slipped in quietly and claimed the popular ground.
Australian rules players and supporters who had come to Canberra measured the ground at Manuka Oval to the exact measurements that were stated in the Australian rules football code at the time.
It was decided by a meeting at the time that for the remainder of the season, the Australian rules teams would have Manuka Oval but who and which league would play semi-finals and finals on the oval would be decided much later in the season.
In a form of protest, there was a decision to convene a rally of Australian rules supporters to discuss the use of Manuka Oval by the rugby union code on a day where a local Australian rules game was to be played.
