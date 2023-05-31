Access untapped potential at Bruces newest development offering the suburbs first shops

Bruce will have its first shopping centre when the third stage of development, Ives, is complete. Picture supplied

This is branded content for TP Dynamics.



Bruce is offering new opportunities for business with the final stages of the Ives development by TP Dynamics.

With the imminent completion of the final stage of development comes an opportunity for a retail or medical business to establish themselves in a booming residential hub.

Retail spaces are set on the ground floor of three residential complexes, Ives, Rise and Wish.

This space marks the first retail space and community hub in Bruce.

"There are currently no consolidated shops in Bruce," TP Dynamics project manager Kenneth Kong said.

"We are creating a central point and shopping centre for the suburb."

Now is the perfect time for a retail or medical business to establish themselves in Bruce thanks to the new development creating the suburbs first central shopping area. Picture supplied

There is about 350 metres of shopping along the base of the three complexes which already include a Chinese take away, bottleshop, Day Spa and Korean Barbecue with an IGA coming in the future.

The location means the shops benefit from a mix of people coming to the region for work and the population living within the complex itself.

When complete there will be 32 residences in Ives. The two previous stages Wish and Rise are already complete with 48 and 70 residences respectively already occupied.

Upon completion the entire complex will boast a population of around 300 people (based on an average of two people per residence).

Ives is located on Thynne Street just off Haydon Drive and is surrounded by office buildings with educational facilities like the Australian Institute of Sport, University of Canberra and Radford College nearby.

"There is a synergy of day and night time foot traffic for business," Mr Kong said.

"There are people who come to the area to go to work during the day, people who live in the townhouses who come home at night and people who work from home and will use the shops at varied times."

While Bruce has traditionally been a rental suburb, Ives, Wish and Rise are changing that with most buyers being owner occupied.

With the residential components of all three stages completely sold, now is the ideal time for a retail business to reap the rewards with minimal risk.

"Businesses can capitalise on this opportunity with Ives almost complete and IGA going in," Mr Kong said.

"Everything is sold and the population is in. Most shops are leased and there's only a few spaces left."

It's been a long road for the transformational three-stage development which first broke ground in 2015.

The first stage, Wish was sold out as the project completed.



While stage two, Rise, coincided with Covid and the first home buyers grant saw the complex completely sold quickly.



The final stage, Ives, was originally completely commercial space but quick adaptation from developers TP Dynamics saw the plan change to a mixture of commercial and residential.

Like Wish and Rise, Ives residential is completely sold. Retail spaces are available and ready for inspection.

The spaces are suited to almost any business and can be fitted out to suit but would be particularly suited for medical or retail due to the location and population base at the doorstep.

For more information or to view the space available contact Kenneth Kong on 0411 586 906.