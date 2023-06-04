China's National Bureau of Statistics recently confirmed that 2022 was the first year since the great famine in 1959-1961 that China's population shrunk.
Unlike the famine, the decline in China's population has been driven primarily by a declining fertility rate. The average number of children a woman is expected to have at the end of their reproductive period fell to 1.28 in 2020, and 1.15 in 2021.
Australia faces comparable challenges in terms of declining fertility rates - the current rate is 1.7 births per woman. While some are calling for a return to traditional gender norms and marriage in China and Australia to encourage couples to have more children, this approach misses the real reasons women are delaying motherhood.
Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics census data that shows that our nation's capital has the lowest fertility rate in the country out of all states and territories, at 1.45 births per woman as of 2021.
Our research shows women across Australia are either postponing starting a family or deciding not to at all due to the significant career and financial costs of having a baby. Key among these concerns is the potential impact of motherhood on women's ability to stay at work and their career aspirations.
China's Family Planning Association, which oversees the government's policies on population and fertility, aims to address the declining fertility rate by promoting marriage and parenthood among women. But conservative approaches worsen the problem by only making it more difficult for women to balance work and family.
All the developed nations in the world with the lowest fertility rates have historically conservative gender norms and policy settings - Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Portugal, South Korea and Spain.
Lessons from other countries show how policies can address the root causes of declining fertility rates, by easing the ability of women to balance motherhood and their careers.
Importantly, policymakers can do this by tackling gender inequalities in three main and inter-related domains: the labour market, social policy, and household gender norms about childcare.
Rigid labour markets that promote long hours working cultures, have intense job demands, and discriminate against women - especially mothers at work - exacerbate the challenges women face in balancing motherhood and careers.
This not only limits women's economic opportunities but also makes it challenging for couples to start a family - particularly when the cost of housing for starting a family in Australia and China often requires both partners to earn an income. Canberra's housing market has become significantly more expensive, trailing only behind Sydney in median values.
Social policies also need to reduce the childcare burden mothers face by promoting more gender equal norms in the household.
Governments can also actively shape the labour market as direct employers in the public sector. The public sector can play a leadership role in setting more generous parental leave policies and, most importantly, enabling and encouraging fathers to take parental leave.
Further, by investing in publicly funded and provided social services such as childcare, and maintaining a larger, well-paid public sector workforce, nations can create a conducive environment for female labour force participation.
For example, in Denmark, a large and well-paid public service has expanded into social services. Good pay and training have professionalised and increased the job quality of publicly employed early childhood education and care providers.
Internationally, higher levels of public sector employment growth have increased employment in childhood education and care, education, health and hospitals - typically female-dominated sectors of the economy.
This has created a pool of female-friendly jobs that also provide a service assisting other women to balance work and life, aiding women in balancing their work and care responsibilities and reducing the likelihood of dropping out of the labour market. These social policy measures not only boost demand for female labour but also facilitate the integration of working mothers into the workforce. Social policies also need to reduce the childcare burden mothers face by promoting more gender equal norms in the household. Despite Australia and China both having paid parental leave policies, most leave is taken by mothers.
To encourage a more equitable division of household labour, policymakers need to think about ways to shift gender norms and promote the idea that caring for children is a shared responsibility. Governments could introduce dedicated father's leave to care for their children. A study conducted in Sweden, which introduced reforms toward shared parental leave for mothers and fathers, found that the propensity to have a third child increased after the reform to introduce a father's quota of leave.
Other initiatives such as public awareness campaigns, educational programs, and workplace policies that encourage men to take an active role in parenting and household chores may also assist in equalising gender norms.
By taking a multi-pronged policy approach that addresses gender inequalities in the labour market, promotes social policies that support families, and challenges traditional gender roles, nations can reverse declining fertility. This will not only help couples to have more choices when it comes to starting a family, but also promote greater gender equality and more robust, gender-inclusive economic growth.
It's time for policymakers to take a proactive approach to this issue and address the root causes of declining fertility rate - rather than hark back to the traditional gender norms of the bygone era which will only worsen the problem into the future.
