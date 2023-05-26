The AFL prospects of towering teenage Queanbeyan Tigers defender Dayne Posthuma were given a major boost this week.
The youngster is one of four GWS Giants Academy players named in the Allies squad for the upcoming Under-18 AFL National Championships in June and July. He is the only one hailing from the ACT.
Posthuma and 30 other Allies players from the Northern Territory, NSW, Queensland and Tasmania will unite under former Giants coach Mark McVeigh and play all across the country against teams from South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia.
With all games to be broadcast by the league online, the tournament is a major pathway for AFL talent to get noticed by teams.
"It's just a great opportunity to keep improving my game and learn as much as I can from coaches like Mark who has been in the AFL," Posthuma told The Canberra Times from his Sydney training camp.
"It was pretty exciting and a bit unexpected because I've been out injured for about six weeks or so. I got a couple games in with the academy and just did enough to get selected.
"The AFL is my main goal and I'm definitely doing everything I can, pushing to get there."
The Allies nod is the latest honour for the rising star who just two weeks ago also competed in a state academies match between NSW/ACT players and South Australians.
Posthuma is a success story from the Giants system after being identified at just 14 and joining their development squad.
Since then he's improved at the academy and has been helped along by the Tigers in the AFL Canberra competition.
"We know he always had talent, and playing first grade the last two years with us he's been fantastic," Queanbeyan player-coach Kade Klemke said of Posthuma.
"He really enjoys coming back to play with the club and he plays with a lot of confidence.
"He's definitely a kid that AFL recruiters will look at."
Standing two metres, Posthuma is certainly built for the AFL, and in his role as a key defender, he moves well for a bigger body, too.
"I have speed and some jumping ability and I like to think I have pretty good hands marking the footy, too," he said.
The Allies' campaign begins at Adelaide's Thebarton Oval against South Australia on June 4.
The Tigers, meanwhile, will have a tantalising top-of-the-table clash against an undefeated Ainslie on Saturday morning.
Men:
Ainslie Tri Colours v Queanbeyan Tigers at Alan Ray Oval, Saturday, 11.30am.
Gungahlin Jets v Belconnen Magpies at Gungahlin Enclosed, Saturday, 1.15pm.
Tuggeranong Valley v Eastlake Demons at Greenway Oval, Saturday, 3pm.
Women:
Gungahlin Jets v Belconnen Magpies at Gungahlin Enclosed, Saturday, 11.20am.
Tuggeranong Valley v Eastlake Demons at Greenway Oval, Saturday, 1.20pm.
Ainslie Tri Colours v Queanbeyan Tigers at Alan Ray Oval, Saturday, 2pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
