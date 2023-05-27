The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 28, 1976

May 28 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 28, 1976.
Few politicians retire in Canberra. Maybe it's too close to the big game for them, but on this day in 1976, The Canberra Times shared the story of retired politician Fred Daly and how he was settling into Canberra and adjusting to life outside politics.

