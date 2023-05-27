Times Past: May 28, 1976

Few politicians retire in Canberra. Maybe it's too close to the big game for them, but on this day in 1976, The Canberra Times shared the story of retired politician Fred Daly and how he was settling into Canberra and adjusting to life outside politics.
If Mr Daly thought he could take it easy after retiring from Federal politics in 1975, he was wrong. He had bookings for months ahead for speeches to all sorts of different bodies: professional organisations, universities, community groups and even ALP fundraising campaigns. Mr Daly said: "I think they must be getting short of speakers recently, or otherwise, I'm just a bit of a freak".
It was obvious while he was in Parliament, but the former Minister for Administrative Services agreed that he still enjoyed a good speech, though he faced fewer interjections since his retirement.
"Still at universities, there's questions and there's no holds barred - I even get a few questions about Sir John Kerr..." he said.
Mr Daly was living in a house in Braddon which he shared with his daughter, Margaret, and a six-month-old Old English Sheepdog called Sir John. Mr Daly's wife passed away at the end of 1975.
While he was adamant that he would not return to politics, he agreed that he still retained a deep interest in the political arena. Mr Daly was in the process of writing a book about the past 30 to 40 years of politics in Australia. He said he had enjoyed his political life - 32 years of it - and felt he left it with few enemies on either side.
"I never took things personally in politics... Whatever you say about another person, you said it politically. And of course, all is fair in love and war and politics," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.