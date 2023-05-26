The Canberra Times
Comment/Editorial

How much longer will a Voice take?

By The Canberra Times
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the Indigenous Voice co-design process. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Given this Saturday is the 54th anniversary of the 1969 referendum and Friday marked 25 years since the first Sorry Day, how much longer do Indigenous Australians have to wait for a Voice that will be heard?

