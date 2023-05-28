The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 29, 1995

By Jess Hollingsworth
May 29 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 29, 1995.
How many families have generations still living in Canberra? On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on a family that had generations stretching back to the early 1900s when the population was less than 2500.

