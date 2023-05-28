Times Past: May 29, 1995

How many families have generations still living in Canberra? On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on a family that had generations stretching back to the early 1900s when the population was less than 2500.
Twins with a genuine Canberran heritage on both sides of their family tree were baptised into the Catholic Church in Yarralumla with great grandparents from both sides of the family looking on.
The fourth generation twin girls were born into a family with strong ties to Canberra, stretching back to 1919 when their maternal great grandparents, the Polas, moved to what was then a town of just 2357 people.
Pat and Ena Pola had passed away but in a way they were a part of the ceremony at St Peter Chanel's Church. Mr Pola was a well-known part of the Yarralumla community in his time, running a clothes business at the local shops from 1952 to 1978 and he and his wife have a stained glass window in the church dedicated to them.
Their daughter, Margaret Wilson, was born in Canberra in 1941 and the family of her husband, Kevin Wilson, moved to Canberra in 1959 when he was 19. Kevin's parents, Steve and Nonie, were now beaming great grandparents.
Mr Wilson said the twins' paternal family, the Buchanans, moved to Canberra in the early 1960s. The twins' paternal great grandmother, Dot Taylor, was also part of the celebrations at the christening.
Tallying up all the brothers, sisters, aunties, uncles, grandkids and cousins took some time but by Mr Wilson's estimate there were 38 members of the two families living in Canberra. He said having so much family living close by had both its advantages and disadvantages on occasions like Christmas.
"It can be a bit of a problem deciding where you're going to go and in fact my parents usually have their family get together a week before Christmas to take the pressure off the observances on Christmas Day itself because the family is just so large," he said. "But I suppose a lot of families have to organise to see relatives interstate; it's not something we have to worry about."
