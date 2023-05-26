The ACT government has left parents disappointed after rejecting calls for an Active Kids Voucher for community sport participation.
Recent Ausplay data reveals Canberra residents spend more on sport than any other state or territory. The ACT is the only state or territory without a voucher, with parents and sporting organisations uniting to call for greater assistance for children playing sport.
Queanbeyan sporting clubs currently benefit from the NSW program, however, the new Labor government has announced a review of the scheme.
ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry said her government would watch the review with interest but currently had no plans to unveil a similar program.
"At this stage the ACT government is not considering introducing a universal voucher scheme," Berry said.
"The NSW government is currently undertaking a review of the program prior to a decision being made about how the program will operate after the end of the 2022-23 financial year. The ACT government will be interested to see the outcomes of this review into the NSW program.
"Existing targeted support opportunities include the Tenant Participation Grants, the Future of Education Equity Fund and our investment in Every Chance to Play."
Participation rates in the ACT remain the highest in the country, despite the high costs, however, clubs fear the cost of living crunch will trigger a decline in the next 12 months.
Berry said the government remained committed to maintaining high participation rates and pointed to a number of programs, including investment in facilities and grants for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.
"Participation is a key feature of the ACT government's CBR Next Move: Sport and Recreation Strategy 2023-2028, which aims to see 'all Canberrans moving through sport and active recreation'," she said.
"We know sport and active recreation is important for our long-term health. The ACT Wellbeing Framework highlights the importance of a healthy lifestyle and social connection through recreation.
"High participation rates in community sport are an indicator of how active our community is and highlights our collective awareness of how important physical activity is for our health and wellbeing."
