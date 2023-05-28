The writing is on the wall for consultants when it comes to the public service.
But the death of this cosy longtime relationship won't be mourned in Canberra, where the city's lifeblood and raison-d'etre, the public sector, has shrunk over the past 10 years while the ranks of consultants have swelled.
Few would deny they've had it too good for too long, and at the expense of a hard-working sector that has seen its own cache of expertise shrink, and public confidence shrivel.
The Coalition's longtime insistence on reducing the remit of the public service, with the justification of saving taxpayers millions, has ultimately backfired, with an audit revealing that between 2012 and 2022, consultants filled up the equivalent of almost 54,000 full-time jobs at a cost of more than $20.8 billion.
It's the tail end of what has been a long march, since the Howard years, to reducing the public service in favour of the free market.
So much for small government if it means big business.
The scandal now unfolding at PricewaterhouseCoopers - which currently has government contracts worth $255 million - throws into stark relief the end result of this ideology.
As has now been widely reported, there was what Treasury has described as "significant unauthorised disclosure of confidential Commonwealth information" about proposed changes to multinational tax laws to a wide range of PwC employees.
High-profile sackings, an official investigation and the prospect of criminal charges - the depth of government anger over the breach isn't surprising.
Meanwhile, the effects of the scandal are rippling through the government and the consultancy sector. Has this been going on for some time, and at how many agencies? How have consultants across the board been handling the sensitive and confidential information to which they routinely have access?
The scandal has raised important questions about how effectively the public service has been able to oversee the implementation of complex contracts, and what other roles have been eroded by a lack of internal resources.
Restoring this outsourced expertise to the public sector will benefit taxpayers, the city and the public bureaucracy as a whole, and not only because it will be the first step in restoring public trust.
There is a strong case for bringing the much-vaunted expertise of the consulting ecosystem back in-house, in the form of full-time public service jobs and a burgeoning workforce that will be better equipped to perform its proper function.
It was always a fallacy to expect savings or efficiency in transferring these jobs to private industry, and none of us should be shedding tears over the plight of consultants.
The public service - the city's main employer - should instead be supported in picking up the slack created by the lack of confidence.
It's a stark case of the inevitable consequences of misplaced small-government ideology. Of course there is waste within the public sector, and constant calls for taxpayer dollars to be used more efficiently. But the solution shouldn't be to spend elsewhere, and ever more lavishly.
The costs, in the end, will be counted in more than just dollars.
